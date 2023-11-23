European Rally Championship 2024 with new rounds
Next year's European Rally Championship has undergone a major overhaul. Two all-new rounds have been announced in a calendar confirmed by the FIA World Council on Wednesday.
Great Britain (Rali Ceredigion) returns to the FIA's top rally calendar for the first time since losing out on the 2019 World Rally Championship, and there is a new event in Poland, the season-ending Rally Silesia. This means that Poland is the only country (for whatever reason) to be represented in both top leagues, the WRC (for the fourth time) and the European Championship. In addition, a redesigned Rally Hungary is on the 2024 programme, which includes three gravel and five asphalt events.
The season starts in Hungary before heading to the famous Spanish island roads of Gran Canaria. One of last year's favourite events, the Royal Rally Scandinavia, follows and Estonia's return to the ERC is also confirmed for July. The traditional summer outings in Rome and the Czech Republic will be followed by Wales and Poland.
ERC Championship Manager Iain Campbell said: "We have worked hard to deliver a calendar that combines new events with rallies that have played a key role in the ERC's continued success for many years. We are very pleased with the balance we have achieved as it is important to refresh the calendar whenever it is practical and sensible to do so, without missing the opportunity to include more long-standing events."
Hungary, the Canary Islands, Scandinavia, Estonia, Ceredigion (Wales) and Silesia (Ploen) also make up the Junior ERC calendar.
ERC calendar 2024:
12 - 14 April: Rally Hungary - gravel
02 - 04 May: Rally Islas Canarias (Canary Islands) - asphalt
13 - 15 June: Royal Rally Scandinavia (Sweden) - gravel
05 - 07 July: Rally Estonia - gravel
26 - 28 July: Rally di Roma Capitale (Italy) - asphalt
16 - 18 August: Barum Rally Zlín (Czech Republic) - asphalt
30 August - 01 September: Rali Ceredigion Wales - asphalt
11 - 13 October: Rally Silesia (Poland) - asphalt