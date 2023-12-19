Ford Fiesta Rally3 Trophy starts in 2024

M-Sport Poland is organising the first Fiesta Rally3 Trophy in cooperation with Pirelli and Gulf Race Fuels for 2024. The Fiesta Rally3 Trophy is intended to support talented drivers competing in the European Rally Championship.

Under the direction of the WRC promoter, ERC has developed into a stronghold of rally competition. The combination of ERC with the strong performance potential of the Ford Fiesta Rally3 Evo creates the perfect launch platform for the Fiesta Rally3 Trophy.



M-Sport has a strong and proven track record of supporting one-make trophies, a commitment that has made Fiesta customer rally cars the first choice for those interested in competing at all levels of the sport. This history can be traced back to the days of the Fiesta ST Trophy, which eventually became the blueprint for the FIA Junior WRC Junior Championship coordinated by M-Sport Poland. The winner of the Fiesta Rally3 Trophy will receive a fully-funded journey and driving package to the 2024 Central Europe Rally, Round 12 of the 2024 FIA World Rally Championship. In addition to the prize package for the trophy winners, the Fiesta Rally3 Trophy will also feature prizes for the top three finishers in each round. The winner will take home 300 litres of Gulf MSR EVO2, while second and third place will receive 150 and 50 litres respectively.



The Fiesta Rally3 Trophy is a partnership with Gulf Race Fuels and uses only Gulf's MSR EVO2 fuel, which is available on site at each Fiesta Rally3 Trophy event at a discounted price of €2.00 per litre.



Pirelli, partner of the Fiesta Rally3 Trophy, is generously offering all participants a 15% discount on event tyre packages. In addition, participants have the chance to win a tempting tyre prize package at each round: The winner of each rally secures twelve tyres, the runner-up six tyres and the third-place finisher two tyres. The tyres provided as prizes are suitable for use in the following round of the championship. Fiesta Rally3 Trophy partner Pirelli is offering all participants a 15% discount on event tyre packages and is offering a prize package for each round, as the winner receives 12 tyres, second place: 6 tyres and third place: 2 tyres. The tyre prize package is suitable for the next round of the Fiesta Rally3 Trophy.



The entry prize for the 2024 Fiesta Rally3 Trophy is set at €1,500 and corresponds to the FIA Junior ERC entry fee. It will be held over five rounds, starting with the Rally Hungary (gravel), followed by the Rally Estonia (gravel), the Rally di Roma Capitale (asphalt), the Barum Czech Rally Zlin (asphalt) and ending with the Rally Silesia in Poland (asphalt).



To cater for a diverse range of talent, the Fiesta Rally3 Trophy ensures participation by allowing crews to use their own Fiesta Rally3 cars, service teams and service set-ups. To ensure that teams and crews receive the best possible technical support, M-Sport Poland will be present at all events with a fully equipped spare parts truck and will have technicians on hand to provide assistance when needed.



Maciej Woda, Board Member of M-Sport Poland, said: "The Fiesta Rally3 Trophy is a brand new series that I hope will help reward and encourage the next generation of drivers destined for the top of our sport. At M-Sport Poland we are in daily contact with drivers. A one-make series was once at the core of M-Sport Poland's business and I remember the thrill and excitement of seeing so many talented drivers from different backgrounds. We realised that given the popularity of Fiesta Rally3, there needed to be a supported trophy competition to highlight who we should support in the near future. We are currently seeing some incredible results from the Fiesta Rally3 Evo. I'm sure next year's entrants for the Fiesta Rally3 Trophy will add to that list."