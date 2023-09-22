Provisional 2024 calendar: Hard Enduro World Championship expands

The provisional calendar for the 2024 Hard Enduro World Championship has been published: Eight rounds are planned for next season, six venues have already been decided.

There are still two races to go in the current Hard Enduro World Championship. And although the Bavarian KTM factory rider Manuel Lettenbichler has a comfortable lead over Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) in the championship standings with 23 points, nothing has been decided yet. The makers behind the World Championship - WESS GmbH from Austria with Winni Kerschhaggl at the helm - are preparing for the coming season and have now announced that there will be eight races in 2024. The first six have been named, two are still up for discussion.

Right at the beginning there is a surprising piece of news: from 10 to 12 May 2024, the Valleys Hard Enduro will be the first race to be held in Wales. This step was overdue, because traditionally the share of riders from the island in Hard Enduro is considerable.

For those who have not been following hard enduro for so long, it should be noted at this point that in this sport the professional riders do not race in isolation, but together with amateurs are usually on the road in different classes and the organisers of the respective events realise a large part of the income through the entry fees. In quite a few races, the share of riders from the United Kingdom makes up a quarter. Last but not least, top British riders have made their mark on hard enduro racing in recent years with Graham Jarvis, Billy Bolt and Jonny Walker, to name but a few.

In 2024, the first race in Wales will be followed by the legendary Erzbergrodeo (30 May - 2 June) in Austria, before the bunch moves on to Serbia to switch into rally mode with the popular Xross between 19 and 21 June. This will be followed by the Red Bull Romaniacs (23-27 July) at the end of July, giving the riders two weeks to recover from the stresses and strains of race number 3 in Serbia and to be ready for the longer and tougher spectacle in Drakula's backyard around Sibiu, where the team around Romaniacs mastermind Martin Freinademetz will be taking on the selected nasties of race number 4.

After this year's Red Bull Outliers in Canada provided spectacular action, WESS is moving the action back to Tennessee for event number 5 in 2024 for the Red Bull Knockout. It will be the only race on the American continent.

After that, it's back to Europe for the sixth race at the Abestone in Italy. At least that's the hope, because the Abestone in the border region between Emilia Romagna and Tuscany was initially on the calendar this year, but had to be cancelled at short notice due to the perfidious strategy of the authorities.

The two remaining races are to be announced in October. It remains to be seen whether Lesotho will be ready for the Roof of Africa to meet the requirements of the Hard Enduro World Championship.

And since the Getzenrodeo, which will set the stage for the final act of this year's World Championship at the beginning of November, only takes place every two years, it will be a different race. Will it be the Hixpania in Spain? Lettenbichler crowned himself World Champion there last year. In the upcoming fifth round (12-15 October), the Kiefersfelden rider could make himself champion early with a not improbable full points haul.

World Cup standings after 4 of 6 events:

1st Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM), 86 points

2nd Billy Bolt (Husqvarna), 63 points

3rd Trystan Hart (KTM), 62

4th Teodor Kabakchiev (KTM), 48

5th Michael Walkner (GASGAS), 39

5th Mario Roman (Sherco), 39

7th Wade Young (Sherco), 38

8th Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna), 36

9th Matthew Green (KTM), 28

10th Alfredo Gomez (Rieju), 27