Manu Lettenbichler: World Championship title already possible in Spain

Manuel Lettenbichler from Kiefersfelden can already secure the title this weekend in the penultimate round of the 2023 Hard Enduro World Championship in Spain. The KTM rider has won all the races so far this season.

The Hixpania in Aguilar de Campoo, Spain, will be the fifth and penultimate race in the Hard Enduro World Championship this weekend. According to the current points standings, Manuel Lettenbichler has a theoretical chance to defend his world championship title from last year.

After the popular rider from Bavaria won all four races so far, he has 86 points in the championship standings before the race in Spain, 23 more than Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) in second place with 63 points. The calculation is simple: Should Letti win the Hixpania, he does not even need points from the prologue to become world champion. Because even in case of a total failure by Manuel in the last World Championship race (GetzenRodeo on 3-4 November), the Husqvarna rider - assuming he would score the full number of points there, 3 points from the prologue and 20 points in the race - would only be able to tie for second. But as Lettenbichler would have won five races and Bolt one in this calculation, the German would be the deserved new world champion.

If the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider's winning streak continues and he wins the remaining two races, he would also have achieved the historic feat of winning all World Championship races in one season. In his current mental and physical form, this is not even unlikely. But as we all know, this also requires a bit of luck and flawless material.

Manuel's brand colleague Trystan Hart from Canada, who is currently only one point behind Bolt in third place in the World Championship standings with 62 points, therefore only has a theoretical chance of winning the overall title - in Spain he will therefore concentrate on passing Bolt to move up to second place.

Friday, 13 October, will hopefully not bring any bad luck. On Friday morning, competitors will complete a timed lap of the Campoo Xtreme course, which will host Saturday's qualifying for Sunday's main race, the ACERBIS El Camino Perdido. In the medieval town of Aguilar de Campoo, there is still a prologue on Friday evening, spectacular and in Spain always accompanied by high spirits and loud emotion from the fans.

We spoke exclusively with Manuel Lettenbichler about the upcoming race before the Hixpania.

The most important thing first: Body and mind are fit for the penultimate race of the World Cup?

Yes, both are in a healthy condition, I am relaxed, fit, feel very good and am happy that it's starting again!

Mathematically you can already become World Champion in Spain - does that play a role for you mentally?

I don't think so, I'll just do my best as usual and then we'll see what happens. If it doesn't work out in Spain, we'll try to close the bag at the GetzenRodeo. Here at the Hixpania I will try to ride clean again and avoid mistakes.

Mario Roman (Sherco) still doesn't seem to have digested last season - how is the relationship between you two?

The relationship between us is good, we have no problems with each other and each has a certain respect for the other. It's always very familiar in the paddock with us.

Will you go into the race with a bit more caution because of the solid points lead?

The relatively large gap in the points gives us a bit of leeway, so I will be as relaxed as possible.

After the cancellation of the World Championship race in Italy, the Hixpania in Spain, which was initially not scheduled for the Junior classification this season, was nominated for a second place. This means that the young German talent Felix Bähker (Sherco) will have the opportunity to achieve a podium finish both in Spain and in the final race, the GetzenRodeo in Germany. He is currently in joint 4th place with 23 points, just one point behind third-placed Briton Richard Moorhouse (GASGAS).

Felix, how did you prepare for the last two races?

After the Romaniacs I did a few races in Germany, but also abroad and trained well. I am fit and motivated. The World Championship races are always very well organised and here I have the opportunity to compete with the top riders not only in my age group, but also with the world's elite professionals.

What are your plans for the Hixpania with regard to the ranking?

I learn a lot in these World Cup races, you can watch the factory riders how they behave and how they master difficult sections. Of course, my goal in the final standings is to reach the podium. At the moment, I'm only one point away from 3rd place, so it's a close call. Everyone is highly motivated - so it certainly won't be easy, but I will give everything to achieve my goal.

World Championship standings after 4 of 6 events:

1. Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM), 86 points

2nd Billy Bolt (Husqvarna), 63

3rd Trystan Hart (KTM), 62

4th Teodor Kabakchiev (KTM), 48

5th Michael Walkner (GASGAS), 39

5th Mario Roman (Sherco), 39

7th Wade Young (Sherco), 38

8th Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna), 36

9th Matthew Green (KTM), 28

10th Alfredo Gomez (Rieju), 27



Junior World Championship standings after 2 of 4 events:

1. Matthew Green (KTM) 42 points

2nd Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) 37

3rd Richard Moorhouse (GASGAS) 24

4th Robert Crayston (KTM) 23

4th Felix Bahker (Sherco) 23

6th Marc Fernández Serra (KTM) 19