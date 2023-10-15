Manuel Lettenbichler is World Champion in Hard Enduro

In Aguilar de Campoo in northern Spain, Manuel Lettenbichler once again delivered a flawless race and catapulted his KTM across the finish line after 11 laps and almost 3 hours with a lead of over 6 minutes over second-placed Spanish local hero Mario Roman (Sherco). SuperEnduro World Champion Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) completed the podium in third place.

With his fifth victory at the fifth event, "Mani" scored the maximum 20 points for the main event. Added to this is a World Championship point for third place from Saturday's preliminary heat, which Bolt won and earned three points for. In the overall championship standings, Lettenbichler already has 107 points before the last race, the GetzenRodeo on 3-4 November in Germany, giving him a 26-point lead over Bolt, who is second in the overall standings. With a maximum of 23 points to be awarded per race, Lettenbichler successfully defended his World Championship title at the Hixpania ahead of schedule.

The first race day of the Hixpania was Friday. The obligatory prologue was held in the city centre of Aguilar de Campoo to give as many spectators as possible the opportunity to watch the spectacular action and also to attract those who do not know Hard Enduro and get interested via the prologue to move to the tracks in the terrain outside the city on the other race days.

While the two preliminary runs were still rather dry, some rain set in and the artificial obstacles - stones, wood and concrete - became so wet that the safety of the riders could no longer be guaranteed. The officials of the FIM World Federation took the decision to cancel the final race and award the points for 1st to 3rd place in the prologue on the second of three race days at the "Campoo X-Treme". As expected, Bolt won the show race without FIM classification, followed by Lettenbichler and Gomez.

On the second day, two laps of 44 kilometres each were ridden around a lake in cross-country mode at the Campo X-Treme. Lettenbichler took it easy, careful not to make any mistakes and not to injure himself. This was with a view to scoring the full number of points on Sunday and possibly securing the World Championship title early. Bolt wanted the three points and went for it energetically, overtaking Lettenbichler, who had been leading until then, and taking the lead to the finish. South African Wade Young (Sherco) wanted to make a statement once again and managed to do so with second place ahead of Lettenbichler, who secured a championship point with third place and said at the finish that the main event would be a different race.

In the main event on Sunday, called "Acerbis El Camino Perdido" (Lost Road), the riders were sent out in qualifying order on a track of about 4.5 km. The track is scenically located on the peninsula in the lake and technically very demanding in parts. After two and a half hours, the final section of the race opened with the legendary uphills. Those who made it into this section within 30 minutes of the leader could finish the race in the finish arch. This last and "Hixpania Hill" named section is located in a disused quarry, where thousands of fans frenetically celebrate not only the riders but also themselves, creating a bomb atmosphere.

Lettenbichler made it to the foot of the final climb with a clear lead, which he was able to extend for almost the entire race, and mastered it almost perfectly. The Spaniard Mario Roman was also carried acoustically to the finish by his compatriots - but with a gap of 6 minutes and 20 seconds to Lettenbichler. This second place brought the Sherco rider up to fifth place in the overall standings - just one point behind the Bulgarian Kabakchiev (Husqvarna).

Billy Bolt could not keep up with the pace of Lettenbichler and then Roman and finished the race in third place. This means Billy's chances of winning the title are over, at the GetzenRodeo it will only be a matter of securing second place in the World Championship for him.

For Lettenbichler it remains exciting despite the early title: He is the first rider who can win all World Championship races of a season with a victory in the last race!

"World Championship title and fifth victory in the fifth race - madness!", Lettenbichler cheered in an exclusive interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "At the moment I think it's almost even more blatant with the five wins in a row. I would never have expected that at the beginning of the season. I am extremely happy and satisfied with how this race went. I was very nervous before the start. I was relieved when it started, I was able to drive my own speed relatively quickly and overtake Billy. From then on I controlled the race and was able to build up quite a big gap. At times I was almost seven minutes ahead. Then I crossed the finish line and became world champion! I'm really ecstatic - that was a mega race day!"

18-year-old Felix Bähker (Sherco) picked up eight points in the Junior classification at the Hixpania and is one point behind Spain's Marc Fernandez Serra (KTM) in fifth place ahead of the final race. Briton Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) won the race in Spain ahead of his brother Ashton (GASGAS), followed by South African Matt Green (KTM), who is now one point behind Mitch in the overall standings. So the Getzenrodeo will see a showdown for the title between Mitch Brightmore and Matt Green and a battle to complete the podium. Bähker will have the crowd behind him at the home race in Drebach, Saxony, and will give everything to close the four-point gap to third place.

Results Hixpania:

1st Manuel Lettenbichler (D), KTM, 2:53:00,378 hrs.

2nd Mario Roman (E), Sherco, 2:59:20.688

3rd Alfredo Gomez (E), GASGAS, 3:01:52.138

4th Billy Bolt (GB), Husqvarna, 3:02:32.933

5th Trystan Hart (CND), KTM, 3:03:01.418

Standings after 5 of 6 events:

1st Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM), 107 points.

2nd Billy Bolt (Husqvarna), 81

3rd Trystan Hart (KTM), 73

4th Teodor Kabakchiev (KTM), 57

5th Mario Roman (Sherco), 56

6th Michael Walkner (GASGAS), 39

7th Wade Young (Sherco), 38

8th Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna), 36

9th Matthew Green (KTM), 28

10th Alfredo Gomez (Rieju), 27

Junior World Championship standings after 3 of 4 events:

1. Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS), 60 points

2nd Matthew Green (KTM), 59

3rd Richard Moorhouse (GASGAS), 35 points

4th Marc Fernández Serra (KTM), 32

5. Felix Bahker (Sherco), 31