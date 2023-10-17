Lettenbichler: "Germany no longer a motorsport country".

After his triumph at the fifth Hard Enduro World Championship round in Spain, SPEEDWEEK.com spoke exclusively with the old and new world champion Manuel Lettenbichler from the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team.

Manuel, how does it feel to successfully defend the World Championship title two days later?

It feels good, it was definitely an exhausting race. But to have successfully defended the title, that's not so bad, I would say (laughs).

At the GetzenRodeo you will give everything to get the sixth victory in the sixth race, although the title is already secured?

At the GetzenRodeo we will definitely give it another go. It's my home race, I've already won it three times and it will be a bit more relaxed inside because I don't have to think about the World Championship any more. If it works out with the perfect season and 6 out of 6, that would be brutally good, of course. If not, then it shouldn't be. In any case, I want to give it my all once again and show what I can do in front of my German fans.

What does it mean to you to be able to ride the last race in front of your home crowd?

The GetzenRodeo is generally a really cool event and so familiar. The fans there are enthusiastic and love enduro racing. I think it's mega cool that there is so much interest and positive emotions and that we can have such an event and also the last race in the World Championship in Germany. Germany is no longer such a motorsport country and it's even cooler that we can do something like this here and enjoy it.

Which victory this season is most precious to you?

The Romaniacs. That was very important to me this year, and to win there with such a big lead was really cool. So many things can happen in a race like that and can also go wrong over the long duration of four race days, so you have to ride cleanly and consistently, fight again and again every day.

What makes your current bike better than the one from the previous season?

I am very satisfied. The team and I are constantly working on improving things. We have already reached a pretty good set-up, but there is always room for improvement.

Will you be competing in the upcoming SuperEnduro season?

I stayed in Spain for the SuperEnduro test and three weeks after the GetzenRodeo the SuperEnduro calendar starts anyway. That's pretty stressful. My focus is still on Hard Enduro, but I will do my best that maybe I can ride a bit with Billy Bolt in SuperEnduro and annoy him. But I think that's his sport, where he's unbeatable in that way. I'm curious to see how it will go.

With Felix Bähker, there is a German young rider who is currently in 5th place in the Junior World Championships. How do you rate his performance?

It's great to see that we now have a few German riders in the juniors as well, and for me personally it's nice to have a bit of a role model to make the sport bigger and to be able to encourage young people to do it. I'm curious to see what Felix can still do at the GetzenRodeo in the championship, he's a very down-to-earth young guy with whom I haven't spent that much time yet - but maybe one or two training sessions will work out. I'm keeping my fingers crossed for him in any case.