GetzenRodeo: Lettenbichler wants the perfect season

Manuel Lettenbichler already has the 2023 Hard Enduro World Championship title in the bag. At the finale, the GetzenRodeo in Drebach, Saxony, the KTM rider now wants to keep his white waistcoats. What you need to know.

This coming weekend, the Erzgebirge/Saxony region will once again be buzzing with activity. On Friday, 3 November, and on Saturday (4 November, main day), the spectacular Getzen Rodeo, named after a speciality from the Ore Mountains, will once again take place in the Drebach district of Grießbach. This is also where the tasty names of the sections come from: Getzenpfanne, Kartoffelreibe, Speckschwarte, Zwiebelschale, Buttermilchrinne, Ölpresse, Speckgrieben, Gewürzregal, Kümmelschuss, Heiße Röhre, Brutzelrand, Getzenblech and Ofenrohr.

After 2021, it will once again be the final round of this year's six-part Hard Enduro World Championship and, it seems likely, will once again attract thousands of spectators to the course. The paddock and epicentre of the event will be located this time on the large car park on the Zschopau river, below Scharfenstein Castle.

The racing action has been considerably extended this year, as the riders will already start training on the circuit at 11:00 am on Friday. From 14:00 the time trial will take place on the same track. Two rounds will decide who gets to ride the prologue, the Red Bull Double Trouble, in the evening. Then the 16 best riders from the afternoon session will fight for the day's victory on a track that even leads through the marquee. The first prize money will even be awarded there for the top 3. This will be celebrated with the fans at the opening party afterwards.

On Saturday, the GetzenRodeo Raceday starts at 10:00 am. Over two hours, the riders for the all-important final, the GetzenChamp, will be determined in the GetzenRace at 2 pm. The first 20 riders qualify for this. The finish and the award ceremony are scheduled for 3:30 pm. In the evening, the lights will certainly not go out quickly in the marquee at the Getzen Night.

Currently there are many road closures in the Erzgebirge, which also complicate the journey to the GetzenRodeo. Therefore the following advice: Coming from Chemnitz, you should travel via Amtsberg, Gelenau and Venusberg. From Venusberg, the route leads directly to the car park in the upper part of the route in Grießbach. Those arriving from the direction of Annaberg-Buchholz/Marienberg should take the B174 to Zschopau. As the access road towards Scharfenstein is closed in Grossolbersdorf and due to the new paddock no passage through Scharfenstein is possible, the route from Zschopau leads through Wilischthal to Grießbach to the signposted parking areas.

The most comfortable way to get there is to take the Erzgebirgsbahn to Scharfenstein station. From there it is only a five-minute walk to the new paddock.

Although the 2023 world champion, Manuel Lettenbichler, has already been determined, this year's GetzenRodeo will be in no way inferior to previous events. The defending champion from the KTM factory team has won the last three GetzenRodeo in 2018, 2019 and 2021 and likewise all five rounds of the Hard Enduro World Championship so far this year. Therefore, it will be interesting to see if the Bavarian can keep his two white waistcoats.

The rider most likely to prevent this is Briton Billy Bolt. The Briton in the service of Husqvarna went down in history as the first Hard Enduro World Champion at the GetzenRodeo 2021 and is currently in second place in the World Championship standings. He is followed by the Canadian Trystan Hart, the Bulgarian Teodor Kabakchiev, the Spaniard Mario Roman and the South African Wade Young, who are also among the contenders for victory at the GetzenRodeo 2023.

Graham Jarvis, who is now 48 years old, must at least be considered an outsider, because the Briton is known as a Getzen specialist as the overall winner in 2012, 2014 and 2016. He is in 8th place in the 2023 World Championship interim standings behind Austrian Michael Walkner, with Spaniard Alfredo Gomez and Briton Matthew Green completing the top 10.

With the Spanish Sandra Gomez and the German Eva Täuber, two representatives of the fair sex also dare to join the tough guys. They can count on at least the same support from the predominantly knowledgeable and always fair fans.

From a German point of view, the performance of Leon Hentschel from Uelzen in Lower Saxony and Marc Wulf from Mohlsdorf-Teichwolframsdorf in Eastern Thuringia will be the main focus of interest. While Leon Hentschel won the final race of the 2023 Hard Enduro Series Germany (HESG) last Saturday, Marc Wulf secured the championship title in the same race.

With Felix Bopp from Weißenborn, René Dietrich from Flöha, David Loose from Remse, Kenny Lötzsch from Drebach, Arvid Meyer from Reinsdorf, Valentin Richter from Chemnitz and Eric Seifert from Breitenbrunn, there are also quite a few local heroes at the start. So we are excited to see what the GetzenRodeo 2023 will bring.