Lettenbichler also unbeatable at the GetzenRodeo

Having already secured the World Championship title in the Hard Enduro at the previous race in Spain, the exceptionally talented Manuel Lettenbichler from Kiefersfelden was still motivated to the very tips of his toes to tackle the challenging routes at the GetzenRodeo and wanted to prove his skills once again in front of his home crowd. Lettenbichler delivered a flawless and impressive performance for the 14,000 spectators, winning the qualifying race, the prologue and the main race.

Lettenbichler left nothing to be desired on the very first day of the race. In the "Timed Hard Enduro Lap" on Friday afternoon, he set the fastest time in a commanding manner. A world premiere followed in the evening with the "Red Bull Double Trouble": the 16 best riders from the afternoon qualifying competed against each other in knockout mode on a very fast and short course with few obstacles. Mani put thousands of fans in a celebratory mood when he prevailed against Austrian Michael Walkner in the final race and collected another three world championship points with this first victory. In the small final, Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) had his nose in front and secured a world championship point against Austrian Dieter Rudolf (GASGAS) in third place in the prologue. Billy Bolt, who is normally unbeatable in this format, only finished second in his second pairing due to a mistake and was therefore eliminated.

Trystan Hart (KTM) and Wade Young (Sherco) were missing from the start lists: Hart had decided at short notice to compete in the US EnduroCross and Young had lost his passport at the Sea-to-Sky race in Turkey, meaning he was unable to travel to Germany.

At the GetzenRace, which started at 10 o'clock on Saturday morning with the obligatory cannon shot, Lettenbichler had the best starting position and pulled away from his pursuers right at the beginning. The challenging course was easy to ride due to the cold but sunny and dry conditions. The Bavarian drove to the front as we have come to expect from him this season: extremely fast, but with caution and mastering all difficulties with aplomb. In the race distance of 2 hours, the KTM Factory rider completed 9 laps and even lapped well-known riders such as Mario Roman, Teo Kabakchiev (KTM) and Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna).

Manuel's father, the legendary Andreas "Letti" Lettenbichler, has the following explanation for his son's outstanding and consistently good condition: "Manuel is physically extremely fit and mentally in very good shape. He's relaxed and not dogged about it, has a lot of good balance in addition to the races and training. But this consistency over the entire season is outstanding."

In the GetzenChamp race, the main event, the 20 fastest riders in the GetzenRace went in the opposite direction on the same track as in the morning. The mode was 80 minutes plus one lap. As a special feature, the organisers had included the Red Bull Loop. A section that every rider had to complete once and which pushed even the stars to the limit. The leaders Lettenbichler and Bolt had to help each other to master this extremely steep section. Only the Austrian Walkner managed to push his GASGAS up this section under his own steam. Bolt had started the race with a fair amount of anger about a season that had not gone to plan and put in an outstanding performance, overtaking Lettenbichler and for one lap it looked as if the Bavarian's perfect season would be over. However, Bolt made a mistake on an uphill section, which Lettenbichler capitalised on and was then able to pull away by a good minute. The crowd, who were all motorsport enthusiasts, celebrated their compatriot's arrival at the finish line with frenetic cheering. After all, Bolt secured second place, followed by Roman, who completed the podium.

In the overall standings, Lettenbichler successfully defended his title with a perfect season, Billy Bolt finished second and Trystan Hart third.

Manuel Lettenbichler: "Amazing, winning 6 out of 6 races, I'm speechless. This was the coolest race of the whole year, we had so many fans out there cheering everyone on. It was a tough battle with Billy throughout the race, but to get the win here again is indescribable!"

Billy Bolt: "That was a really tough race. I knew I had to try and do everything I could not to let Mani take the lead. Because once he's in front, it becomes extremely difficult. Nevertheless, I'm happy with my performance, I was able to lead for a while and then made a major mistake that cost me the win. That was my best performance of the season and I'll build on that for the next one."

Mario Roman: "I love this race, the fans here are incredible. I have to be happy with my race, I was quite far behind at the start, then I was able to overtake almost everyone, but I couldn't get close to Billy and Letti."

In the Junior World Championship, the German Felix Bähker (Sherco) had to sit out the GetzenRodeo due to injury. The title went to another brilliant Briton, Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS), who relegated last year's overall winner Matt Green (KTM) to second place.

Results GetzenRodeo/D:

1st Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM), 9 laps in 1:35:52.50 hours

2nd Billy Bolt (Husqvarna), 9 laps in 1:38:25.50

3rd Mario Roman (Sherco), 8 laps in 1:36:34.89

4th Teodor Kabakchiev (KTM), 8 laps in 1:41:38.94

5. Michael Walkner (KTM), 8 laps in 1:51:23,60

6th Alfredo Gomez (Rieju), 7 laps in 1:38:22,04

7th Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS), 7 laps in 1:40:27,99

8. Sonny Goggia (KTM), 7 laps in 1:43:45,42

9th Dieter Rudolf (GASGAS), 6 laps in 1:39:05,07

10th Matthew Green (KTM), 6 laps in 1:51:20,16

Provisional final World Championship standings after 6 events:

1st Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM), 130 points

2. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna), 98

3. Trystan Hart (KTM), 73

4th Mario Roman (Sherco), 71

5. Teodor Kabakchiev (KTM), 70

6th Michael Walkner (GASGAS), 58

7th Wade Young (Sherco), 53

8th Alfredo Gomez (Rieju), 47

9th Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna), 44

10th Matthew Green (KTM), 42

Provisional final standings Junior World Championship after 4 events:

1st Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS), 83 points

2nd Matthew Green (KTM), 76

3. Richard Moorhouse (GASGAS), 48

4th Marc Fernández Serra (KTM), 32

5th Felix Bahker (Sherco), 31