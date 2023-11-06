Manuel Lettenbichler: Even his skills have limits

Mani, congratulations on the World Championship title and the perfect season with victories in all World Championship races. How do you feel after the triumph?

It's a mega cool feeling. We celebrated a bit and now I'm looking forward to a few relaxing days. The pressure is off and I'm really enjoying the fact that the season is over.

Billy Bolt made life difficult for you in the main event. How did you experience that battle?

Billy drove extremely well, it wasn't an easy fight against him. We both went into the joker line right after the first lap and helped each other out. After that, it was back and forth between us the whole time. I was very, very tired in the middle of the race and thought I'd let him go and just do my thing. But then he started to make mistakes, I was able to overtake him and then pull out a good gap.

How do you feel about sections like the loop or the joker line, where you had to help each other?

It's actually a cool idea because it changes the course of the race and makes things a bit more exciting. In my opinion, the joker line was a bit too difficult, especially the last part. Normally you shouldn't have to help each other. But of course that's always very difficult to calculate if nobody has tried it before. But basically it should still be rideable in our sport.

What goals have you set yourself for the SuperEnduro season, which starts in three weeks' time?

I will be travelling to Spain in a week to prepare and train for the SuperEnduro. Let's see, I can't say where I stand there because I haven't ridden it for so long. I haven't set myself any goals at the moment, but after one or two races we'll see what's possible.

Will you be testing the new bike for 2024 as intensively as you did before this hard enduro season?

We always work closely with the development team and want to make progress in all areas. From last year to this year, the step from the old to the new bike was bigger than from this year to next. That's why I'll be focussing on the SuperEnduro in the near future. But of course, we will also be looking to make progress with the hard enduro bike. It's already working quite well, but there's always room for improvement.

Results GetzenRodeo/D:

1st Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM), 9 laps in 1:35:52.50 hours

2nd Billy Bolt (Husqvarna), 9 laps in 1:38:25.50

3rd Mario Roman (Sherco), 8 laps in 1:36:34.89

4th Teodor Kabakchiev (KTM), 8 laps in 1:41:38.94

5. Michael Walkner (KTM), 8 laps in 1:51:23,60

6th Alfredo Gomez (Rieju), 7 laps in 1:38:22,04

7th Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS), 7 laps in 1:40:27,99

8. Sonny Goggia (KTM), 7 laps in 1:43:45,42

9th Dieter Rudolf (GASGAS), 6 laps in 1:39:05,07

10th Matthew Green (KTM), 6 laps in 1:51:20,16

Provisional final World Championship standings after 6 events:

1st Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM), 130 points

2. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna), 98

3. Trystan Hart (KTM), 73

4th Mario Roman (Sherco), 71

5. Teodor Kabakchiev (KTM), 70

6th Michael Walkner (GASGAS), 58

7th Wade Young (Sherco), 53

8th Alfredo Gomez (Rieju), 47

9th Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna), 44

10th Matthew Green (KTM), 42