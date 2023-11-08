GetzenRodeo: Letti, Walkner, Rudolf raise hopes

The spectacular GetzenRodeo as the finale of the 2023 Hard Enduro World Championship in Griessbach near Zschopau in Germany also brought a lot of joy to German-speaking enduro fans at the weekend.

The GetzenRodeo at the end of this year's Hard Enduro World Championship was an absolute crowd-puller and autumn highlight. Almost 20,000 fans lined the edge of the track at the enduro classic and created a great atmosphere in the marquee, which was built into the route of the prologue.

Red Bull KTM superstar Manuel Lettenbichler ensured an unblemished record with his sixth win in six events and seems unbeatable for his opponents at the moment. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) and Mario Roman (Sherco) finished in second and third place, but behind the phenomenal Lettenbichler, a number of protagonists are also developing into top riders in the German-speaking scene.

Michael Walkner from Salzburg, who is supported by GASGAS but does not yet have the status of a works rider, secured 5th place as a test rider for the Pierer Group. Incidentally, his father Rupert Walkner, who once won the 500cc Motocross World Championship, is also actively involved in the crew. Walkner even secured second place behind Lettenbichler in the 'Red Bull-Double Trouble' Shotout.

Another German-speaking rider, Dieter Rudolf, finished ninth in the GetzenRodeo main race and in the 'Getzn Champ', finishing in the top 10. The GASGAS rider from the Auner-XGrip team is no stranger to the scene and has already performed well at the Romanicas and Erzberg. Unlike most of his opponents, Rudolf is a pure amateur and has a full-time job.

The Lower Austrian, who also caused a sensation in the Austrian championship as a tester with the electric Stark VARG for importer and his sponsor Auner, has his brilliant vehicle control, like Lettenbichler and Walkner, thanks to his past in trials sport.

Rudolf also made an exclamation mark at the Getzen weekend with third position in the one-lap qualifying prologue, leaving Billy Bolt and Mario Roman behind him. In the double trouble of the 16 fastest riders from qualifying, Rudolf was narrowly beaten by Bolt in fourth place.