Manuel Lettenbichler: "You need the right person for this"

The provisional calendar for the 2024 Hard Enduro World Championship includes eight events, two of which have still not been named. What champion Manuel Lettenbichler from the Red Bull KTM factory team has to say.

The organisers behind the Hard Enduro World Championship - WESS GmbH from Austria with Winni Kerschhaggl at the helm - announced in September that there would be eight races in 2024. The first six were named, with two still under discussion at the beginning of November.

From 10 to 12 May 2024, the Valleys Hard Enduro will be the first race to be held in Wales. This will be followed by the legendary Erzbergrodeo (30 May - 2 June) in Austria, before the entourage moves on to Serbia, where it will switch to rally mode between 19 and 22 June with the popular Xross. This will be followed at the end of July by the Red Bull Romaniacs (23-27 July).

After the Red Bull Outliers in Canada provided spectacular action this year, WESS is moving the action back to Tennessee for event number 5 of the Red Bull Knockout in 2024. It will be the only race on the American continent. The sixth race will then return to Europe for Abestone in Italy.

As the GetzenRodeo in Saxony only takes place every two years, it will be a different race. Will it be the Hixpania in Spain? Or the "Roof of Africa" in Lesotho?

"The calendar looks very good, also because it's a bit more compressed," praises world champion Manuel Lettenbichler. "It starts in May and hopefully ends in October. There are a few races in discussion for the last two rounds. I don't think we'll change continents again because we're already flying to America. I can hardly imagine that we will then also fly to South Africa. I'm pleased that there are good races again and that we're starting with a new race in Wales."

The two-time champion also has some suggestions for the organisers of the 2024 World Championship: "It would be a big step forward if someone would look at the track beforehand to see if everything is right," said Lettenbichler. "It would be good if nothing had to be changed when we get there. But that requires someone who has the same eye as us and drives at the same level. Otherwise, things are going well. I'm excited to see what next year brings."

Provisional 2024 Hard Enduro World Championship calendar:

10-12 May - Valleys Extreme / Wales

30 May - 2 June - Red Bull Erzbergrodeo / Austria

19-22 June - Xross / Serbia

23-27 July - Red Bull Romaniacs / Romania

22-25 August - Red Bull Tennessee Knockout / USA

September - still open

October - still open