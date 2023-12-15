Hard Enduro World Championship 2024: The last two races are fixed

The calendar for the 2024 Hard Enduro World Championship has been set at seven races. In addition to the classics, there are also events that were previously not part of the World Championship.

After World Championship promoter WESS announced eight races for 2024 in September, one has now been cut and the Abestone in Italy, which was previously announced as the sixth race, has been removed from the calendar. For the first time in the World Championship, race number 1 is the Valleys Hard Enduro in Wales and the Sea to Sky as number 6 in Turkey.

The decision to organise a race on the British Isles again with the Valleys is partly due to the large number of British riders. These are traditionally represented by top athletes such as Graham Jarvis, Billy Bolt and Jonny Walker as well as a large number of amateurs in races throughout Europe. This is important for the sport and the organisers, as the amateurs make a significant contribution to the financial success through their participation fees. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) was runner-up this year behind the Bavarian Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM); in the Junior World Championship, three Brits were represented in the top four and Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) took the title. The Valleys is regarded as a fast and comparatively less technically demanding race - an appetiser at the start of the season.

Two weeks after the Valleys, the action continues with the heavyweight classic, the 28th edition of the Erzbergrodeo. The Erzbergrodeo is still by far the biggest crowd-puller and attracts around 40,000 spectators to Styria every year.

At the following third race, the Xross in Serbia, the mode is changed: After a rather fast race in Wales and a merciless 4-hour race in Austria, the Xross is a multi-day and rally format. The event in Serbia is not only very popular, but is also considered an excellent warm-up for the legendary Red Bull Romaniacs in the mountains around Sibiu in Romania due to its similarity.

After the Romaniacs, not only will the rally format be left behind, but also the continent: the entourage will move on to the Red Bull Tennessee Knockout in the USA, where a multi-lap race is scheduled in which Trystan Hart from Canada on his KTM will be one of the hottest contenders for victory.

To the delight of many hard enduro enthusiasts among both riders and spectators, the Sea to Sky on the Turkish Riviera in Kemer has been added to the calendar as the sixth race. Even in mid-October, the conditions there are still summery, but no longer extremely hot, and the three days of racing are varied with the Beach Race, the Forest Race and the Mountain Race. In 15 years, the team there has gained enough experience to organise a race to the standards of a world championship. The main event, the Mountain Race, is spectacular: the start is on the beach and the riders not only have to fight their way up to the summit of the 2365 metre-high Tahtali mountain with ever-increasing altitude metres, but also with increasing degrees of difficulty.

The season ends at Hixpania in the north of Spain, which also marked the end of the World Championships in 2022. Three days of racing on different tracks will also be held in and around the medieval town of Aguilar de Campoo.

Calendar Hard Enduro World Championship 2024:

10-12 May - Valleys Extreme* - Wales

30 May - 2 June - Red Bull Erzbergrodeo* - Austria

19-22 June - Xross* - Serbia

23-27 July - Red Bull Romaniacs* - Romania

22-25 August - Red Bull Tennessee Knockout - USA

10-12 October - Sea to Sky - Turkey

25-27 October - Hixpania* - Spain



* with Junior World Championship