6h Fuji: What Porsche and Cadillac expect from the race

Next weekend, the Sports Car World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC) will be held at the Fuji circuit. There, Porsche and Cadillac clearly want to look towards the top and put Ferrari and Toyota under pressure.

In the FIA WEC, cars from two different builds compete in the hypercar class. The factory cars from Peugeot, Ferrari and Toyota are LMH racers and have more technical freedom. Cadillac and Porsche compete with LMDh. These have more standard parts, for example in the hybrid system. Both concepts are brought to the same level via a Balance of Performance (BoP).

So far, however, the LMHs have had the upper hand in the WEC. The cars were usually a lot faster and have also won all the races so far. "The competition in the FIA WEC hypercar class has not been balanced recently. We hope that the performance structure will be different at the penultimate round of the season. Our goal is clear: We want to finally get back on the podium and be as successful in the World Endurance Championship as we are with the Porsche 963 in the North American IMSA series," clarifies Porsche Motorsport boss Thomas Laudenbach.

At the wheel of the two works Porsche 963s will again be Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen and Frédéric Makowiecki as well as Kévin Estre, André Lotterer and Laurens Vanthoor. "The break after the Monza round was quite long. I'm really looking forward to the next race in the Porsche 963. I hope we can make further progress in Japan and gain competitiveness. We have to close the gap to the top and further optimise our processes in the team. We are still a young team and we are constantly learning," Christensen explained.

Cadillac continues to compete with only one V-Series.R, driven by Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook. "At our last race in Monza we made another good step forward compared to Le Mans, but the results didn't show it," said Earl Bamber. "We are striving to make some amends and get back into the top five. Fuji is one of the best tracks on the calendar and I think it will be interesting for us as well because it is a track where none of our competitors test regularly. It will also be hot and humid, which will be a big challenge as the race is usually later in the year."