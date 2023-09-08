6h Fuji: Toyota sets fastest free practice time

The penultimate race weekend of the 2023 season in the FIA WEC has begun. On Friday, the first two free practice sessions took place on the track in Fuji/Japan - and Sébastien Buemi in the Toyota GR010 Hybrid was the fastest with 1:29.523 minutes. The Swiss will share the cockpit in the race with Ryo Hirakawa and Brendon Hartley. "I feel like it was a positive Friday. We collected a lot of data and seem to be quite competitive. Now it's about continuing to improve for tomorrow. We need to work on keeping tyre wear under control because that will be a big factor for the race," Buemi said.

Also in strong form was the second Toyota, in which Kamui Kobayashi was 0.597 seconds behind, unable to break the 1:30 min barrier. As usual, Kobayashi will compete in the race with Mike Conway and José María López. "It's great to be back here in Japan and racing in front of our home fans and so many fellow Toyota drivers," explained Kobayashi. "We need to make some adjustments to the balance, but we did a lot of laps, which is positive. The development of the track conditions could be an important factor here in the race. We need to adapt our car and be ready for it. This is just the beginning of the event, so we will keep pushing."

Third place on the day is indeed a bit of a surprise. That's because it went to the private Porsche 963 from Hertz Team Jota, driven by William Stevens, Yifei Ye and António Félix da Costa, with a gap of 1.061 seconds. The Portuguese da Costa set the fastest lap of the car. Fourth, 1.095 seconds behind, was the Ferrari 499P of Le Mans winners Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi.

The top five was completed by the works Porsche 963 of Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen and Frédéric Makowiecki. All the times mentioned were set during the second session of the day. In the first free practice session, the track had been wet for a long time and only dried up in the course of the session. Thus, the grip level was not yet ideal. In the end, the two Ferraris were in the lead, but the time level was more than five seconds behind that of the second practice.

On Saturday there will be a third free practice session of the FIA WEC in Fuji, as well as the qualifying. The 6h race is scheduled for Sunday.