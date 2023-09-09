6h Fuji: The WEC race on TV and streaming

The sixth round of the 2023 FIA WEC season is just around the corner. Twelve hypercars headline the 6h of Fuji. So the race action can be watched on TV and live streamed via internet or app.

The race is ready to start: Tomorrow, Sunday (10 September 2023), the Sports Car World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC) celebrates the sixth round of the 2023 season at the 4.563-kilometre Fuji circuit, which is Toyota's home race. Based on the impressions from the practice sessions and qualifying, Toyota is the favourite going into the race. But Porsche, Cadillac and, to a lesser extent, Ferrari are close behind and also want to fight for the podium places. Of course, this promises a lot of excitement.

If you want to watch the race, you have to get up early. The start of the 6h Fuji is at 4:00 CEST. The race is expected to end around 10:00 am. Of course, you can again watch the race action on your home screen. These are the possibilities (all information without guarantee, of course):

Television

Eurosport 1 will start broadcasting at 3:30 am and will continue until 10:30 am. The channel NITRO starts broadcasting at 8:30 a.m. and stays on air until 10:05 a.m.. This means that the final phase can be seen there.

Stream

The WEC 2023 can also be seen in the live stream. The platform Sport.de will show the action from Monza from 4:00 - but there will be commentary in English. In addition, there are two paid streaming options: Discovery+ will also broadcast the race between 3:30 and 10:30. In addition, the FIA WEC has launched a revised app for 2023. Various packages can be booked there and the race can thus be followed live in many countries. The commentary in the app is in English or French. In addition, there are also some onboard cameras from the cars. So there's nothing standing in the way of a Sunday morning of motorsport.