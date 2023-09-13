Isotta Fraschini with next test for the hypercar

The Italian manufacturer was once again on the road at Motorland Aragón and was able to cover over 1300 kilometres with the Tipo 6 LMH Competizione. Marco Bonanomi, Jean-Karl Vernay and Matteo Malucelli were at the wheel.

In the 2024 season, Isotta Fraschini also wants to compete in the hypercar class of the FIA WEC. A racing car is currently being developed for this purpose. The Tipo 6 LMH Competizione was now on the road again for testing purposes - at Motorland Aragón. This was the third time the Italian car had been on the track in Spain. Accordingly, comparisons could also be made.

This time, the test lasted three days. A total of 251 laps and 1341 kilometres were completed. For the first time, the car was also driven at night, so that, for example, the headlight settings could be optimised. On the third day, the Tipo 6 LMH Competizione was driven in the rain for the first time.

Three drivers shared the work in the cockpit: Marco Bonanomi, Jean-Karl Vernay and Matteo Malucelli. "We had expected three intensive days of testing, and that's how it was," said Motorsport Director Claudio Berro. "Apart from a small electronics problem on the first day, the tests went very well. We had very different conditions, as you normally find in endurance races. Heat, sun, night, rain - everything that is necessary for a car designed for endurance racing. So we are happy with the kilometres covered in all these conditions, another important step for the development of the car. Great work by the team and the drivers."

The Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 LMH Competizione features a three-litre V6 engine. This is complemented by a hybrid system on the front axle. Isotta Fraschini has won the British racing team Vector Sport as its entry team for the WEC.