Gustavo Menezes to leave Peugeot at the end of the season

After three years as a works driver, the US American is leaving the French manufacturer. He had previously driven a 9X8 with Loic Duval and Nico Müller. Stoffel Vandoorne may be his successor.

Peugeot has been racing two 9X8s in the FIA WEC Hypercar class since the 2022 race in Monza. So far, there have been no major successes with the vehicle. There is currently speculation as to whether there will be a major update for the racing car for the coming 2024 season. If things don't go well, however, everything is questioned - including the drivers. Gustavo Menezes, for example, will no longer be part of Peugeot's WEC squad next season.

"After a three-year journey together with ups and downs, Bahrain will be my last race with Peugeot in the WEC," Menezes wrote on social media. "It has been an absolute pleasure to build this project together and create memories that will last a lifetime. When one door closes, new doors open. It's too early to share my plans for 2024, but it will be quick."

Menezes' agreed three-year journey together refers to the fact that he had previously been with the Peugeot team to prepare the 9X8 for the WEC before its first race outing just over a year ago.

It is not yet officially confirmed who will be his successor. Menezes started the 2023 season in car #94 with Loic Duval and Nico Müller. At the race in Fuji, however, Stoffel Vandoorne had already replaced the Swiss Müller, as the latter had injured his collarbone during the summer break. There is a high probability that Vandoorne will become a full-time driver in 2024. So the trio could then be Vandoorne/Duval/Müller. But as I said, Peugeot has not yet officially commented on this.