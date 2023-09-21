View of the standings in the LMP2 class of the FIA WEC

With Team WRT, Inter Europol Competition and United Autosports, three teams can still claim the LMP2 title in the 2023 WEC season. It will be the last, as the class will no longer be contested in 2024.

In the 2023 season of the FIA WEC, the hypercar class is clearly writing the headlines, but the LMP2 category also offers great motorsport. This is also due to the fact that all participating cars are Oreca 07. The LMP2 can therefore be regarded as a kind of (unofficial) one-make cup. There is also no Balance of Performance (BoP). This means that all the drivers can go full throttle without being influenced and without having to fear political games. The action in the class is correspondingly attractive.

In 2024, however, LMP2 in the WEC will be a thing of the past. The class will be banned from the WEC. The LMP2s will only be eligible to compete in the Le Mans race - or, of course, in the Asian Le Mans Series, the European Le Mans Series and the American IMSA Series. This means that the last LMP2 WEC title will be awarded in 2023.

There are also only three driver pairings still eligible for the title. Rui Andrade, Robert Kubica and Louis Delétraz from Team WRT are at the top of the standings with 135 points. This trio is also the only one to have claimed two wins in the 2023 season (Spa-Francorchamps and Fuji). Jakub Smiechowski, Fabio Scherer and Albert Costa (Inter Europol Competition) are currently in second place with 102 points. However, they were already able to celebrate this year, as they won the 24h Le Mans.

Frederick Lubin and Philip Hanson (United Autosports) are third with 101 points. At the 2023 season finale in Bahrain, 39 points will still be awarded (38 for the race win and one for pole position). This means that all other drivers are out of the title race.

The same is true for the team classification. There, the points are calculated per individual car. The Oreca #41 from Team WRT (driven by Andrade/Kubica/Delétraz) is in the lead with 135 points. Inter Europol Competition #34 is second with 102 points. The top three is completed by the #22 of United Autosports with 101 points.