6h Bahrain: Not many changes in the hypercar field

Twelve hypercars are on the provisional entry list for the 6 Hours of Bahrain, which is the season finale of the 2023 FIA WEC season. There is still one place free at Vanwall. Nico Müller entered again in the Peugeot.

The 2023 season in the FIA WEC is on the home straight. The season finale will be held in Bahrain on 2 November. A provisional entry list has now been published. It consists of a total of 36 cars. As usual, the top of the list is the hypercar class, in which twelve cars are entered - the same number as last time in Fuji. This also means that the Glickenhaus 007 will once again not be in the running.

At Peugeot, the two 9X8s with Paul di Resta, Mikkel Jensen and Jean-Eric Vergne as well as Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes and Nico Müller have been entered. Peugeot is therefore optimistic that Müller will be able to compete again. Due to a shoulder injury, he was replaced by Stoffel Vandoorne in Fuji. For the US-American Menezes, it will also be the last race in the 9X8.

In the Vanwall Vandervell 680, only Esteban Guerrieri and Tristan Vautier are currently named. The third place, last held by João Paulo de Oliveira, is currently vacant. Otherwise, there are no changes in the field. Toyota will run as usual with Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and José María López as well as with Sébastien Buemi, Ryo Hirakawa and Brendon Hartley. In the Ferrari are Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen as well as Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi. And the Cadillac is driven by Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook.

The works Porsches are driven by Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen and Frédéric Makowiecki as well as Kévin Estre, André Lotterer and Laurens Vanthoor. In addition, there will be the private 963s from Hertz Team Jota with William Stevens, Yifei Ye and António Félix da Costa as well as from Proton Competition with

Gianmaria Bruni, Harry Tincknell and Neel Jani. The provisional entry list has been deposited here.