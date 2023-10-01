Alpine with test of the hypercar at Motorland Aragón

The new Alpine A424 was on the road for two days at Motorland Aragón. More than 1500 kilometres were covered. Two of the vehicles will compete in the 2024 season in the World Sports Car Championship (FIA WEC).

In the 2024 season, three LMDh-designed race cars will be added to the FIA WEC. The BMW M Hybrid V8, the Lamborghini SC63 and the Alpine A424. The latter race car from France has now completed its next test drive. This took place over two days in the Motorland Aragón in north-eastern Spain. Around 1500 kilometres were covered. In August, the Alpine had already driven at the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet.

The Alpine is powered by a 3.4L V6 turbo based on a Mecachrome power unit. Power output is the usual 500 kW for the class. As in all LMDh, a standard Bosch hybrid system is installed in the Alpine. Alpine's chassis partner is Oreca. As is well known, the Acura LMDh is also based on the Oreca chassis.

At the end of the year, the Alpine A424 will have to be homologated by the regulations authorities. This is done not only by the FIA, but also via the American IMSA series, which is the lead organisation with regard to the LMDh. The Alpine is scheduled to make its racing debut next March, when the FIA WEC starts the 2024 season in Qatar.