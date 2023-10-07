United Autosports wants to enter the WEC with McLaren in 2024

The well-known British racing team is planning to enter the LMGT3 class of the World Sports Car Championship (FIA WEC) next year. Two McLaren 720S GT3 EVOs are to be fielded for this purpose. It is unclear whether there is any space at all.

The 2024 season will see a number of changes in the FIA WEC. The LMP2 class will be abolished (outside the 24h Le Mans) and the GT3 cars will enter the WEC. The so-called LMGT3 category will then replace the GTE-Am class. It is still unclear which manufacturers' cars will be represented. The WEC organisers initially want to focus on brands that also compete in the hypercars. However, there will also be exceptions. In addition, each brand will only be allocated two car slots. It is up to the respective manufacturer to decide which teams will be used.

McLaren has now decided to go with United Autosports. "Motorsport remains a fundamental part of McLaren's future performance strategy and we have long seen the WEC as a natural opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities of our cars. This includes a return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans. We have chosen United Autosports, which we believe shares our passion for endurance GT racing as well as the McLaren brand," said Michael Leiters (CEO of McLaren Automotive).

United Autosports has filed an intention with the WEC organisers to enter two McLaren 720S GT3 EVO cars in the 2024 WEC. At present, however, it is not yet completely clear whether the entries will be permitted. The fact is that GT3 places in the WEC are extremely limited. The grid will consist of around 36 to 38 cars in total. Around 20 hypercars are expected next year. This means there are around 16 to 18 GT3 slots available - which means eight to nine GT3 manufacturers for every two cars.

Favourites for this are Porsche, BMW, Corvette, Lexus, Ford, Aston Martin, Ferrari and Lamborghini - and now, with United Autosports as the entry team, McLaren as well. United Autosports has been active in the LMP2 class of the WEC for several years. In addition, there are several engagements with LMP2 and LMP3 cars in the WEC-related championships European Le Mans Series and Le Mans Cup. "United Autosports' experience at Le Mans and in the World Endurance Championship will be invaluable, but we know this is a highly competitive place and we are ready for the challenge," says United Autosports CEO Richard Dean.