Cadillac also in 2024 with only one car in the FIA WEC

The American brand has now confirmed that it intends to compete in the 2024 season in the World Sports Car Championship (FIA WEC) with only one V-Series.R car. Previously, there were rumours that there could possibly be two cars.

There is a lot going on in the FIA WEC in the 2024 season. Around twenty hypercars are expected in the WEC. Most of the manufacturers have opted for a two-car team. Not Cadillac: the American brand will continue to enter only one V-Series.R in the WEC. As early as 2023, only one Cadillac will be racing in the WEC (on a full-time basis).

It is currently unclear whether there could be a larger Cadillac line-up at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In 2023, three V-Series.R cars were on the grid at the great classic on the French Sarthe. Cadillac will also continue to be represented in the American IMSA series. Two cars will be entered there in 2024 - one each entered by Action Express Racing and Chip Ganassi Racing respectively.

"We are very excited to enter the second year of our Cadillac V-Series.R programme. We're very proud of what we've achieved in year one - and we've learned so much in two racing series. "We have a great foundation to build on," said Laura Wontrop Klauser, GM programme manager for sports car racing.

Who will pilot the 2024 Cadillac in the WEC has not yet been announced. In 2023, Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook will be in the cockpit. The trio is currently fifth in the WEC standings. Their highlight was undoubtedly third place at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June.