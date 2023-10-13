Romain Grosjean with test in Lamborghini hypercar

The former Formula 1 driver drove the Lamborghini SC63 at the Circuito de Almería in Spain. Fellow factory driver Andrea Caldarelli was also on the road for the test. Almost 2000 kilometres were covered.

Lamborghini's hypercar programme continues to move forward. The Italian manufacturer is currently developing a race car according to LMDh rules and plans to enter one car each in the World Sports Car Championship (FIA WEC) and in some races of the IMSA series in 2024. The debut of the car, called SC63, is planned for the WEC season opener in Qatar in March.

Until then, of course, there are still some tests to be done. Most recently, the SC63 was on the road for three days at the Circuito de Almería in Spain. Reliability and procedural tests were the main objectives. For example, various log runs were carried out and the Iron Lynx operations team was also able to familiarise themselves further with the car. The test also gave the technicians the opportunity to simulate Full Corse Yellow situations. In total, almost 2000 kilometres were covered.

The SC63 was driven by Lamborghini factory drivers Andrea Caldarelli and Romain Grosjean on the 4.2 kilometre track. For Grosjean, it was his first metres in the Lamborghini hypercar. "It was a very intense three days. But I was very happy to be able to work with the team and the car for the first time. The car felt very good from the first laps. I can't wait to do more kilometres with it in the next tests," Grosjean enthused. "Of course, we still have a long journey ahead of us. But the work that was done before I arrived was very good."

The testing programme with the SC63 will continue next week in Europe. The Lamborghini Iron Lynx test team will then move to the USA to continue the homologation process through IMSA. There will also be some testing on North American tracks at that time.