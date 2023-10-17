8h Bahrain: What changes in LMP2 and GTE Am?

A total of 36 cars are expected at the 2023 Sports Car World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC) season finale in Bahrain at the beginning of November. There are also changes in the cockpits of the small prototype class LMP2 and the GTE Am.

The 2023 FIA WEC season is nearing its conclusion. The season finale, the Bahrain 8h, will take place on 4 November (it is a Saturday). 36 race cars are on the provisional entry list. The top class Hypercar again consists of twelve cars: Four Porsche 963, two each Toyota GR010 Hybrid, Ferrari 499P and Peugeout 9X8 as well as a Cadillac V-Series.R and a Vanwall Vandervell 680. In the Hypercar field there are not many changes in the cockpit.

There are also few changes in the LMP2 class for Bahrain. The fact is that Mirko Bortolotti will be back in the Prema Racing Oreca 07. The Italian, who lives in Vienna, had to skip the last race in Fuji because he was racing in the DTM at the Sachsenring. In Bahrain, he will drive again together with Doriane Pin and Daniil Kvyat.

Also back is Tom Blomqvist. He shares an Oreca from United Autosports with Joshua Pierson and Oliver Jarvis in Bahrain. Blomqvist did not start at Fuji last time because he had an IndyCar assignment.

In the GTE-Am class, the third driver in the Aston Martin Vantage AMR from D'Station Racing is still missing. In the provisional entry list, which can be found at this point, the place next to Casper Stevenson and Tomonobu Fujii is still vacant. However, Australian Liam Talbot has now announced via social media that he will drive. It would also be Talbot's debut in the WEC. However, he has already competed several times in the Asian Le Mans Series. Also not yet officially confirmed by the WEC is who will compete alongside Simon Mann in the #21 Ferrari 488 GTE Evo from AF Corse.