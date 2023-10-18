8h Bahrain: Ryan Briscoe drives the Vanwall hypercar

The Australian will drive the Vanwall Vandervell 680 in the season finale of the World Sports Car Championship (FIA WEC). He shares the cockpit with Esteban Guerrieri and Tristan Vautier and replaces João Paulo de Oliveira.

When the FIA WEC season finale takes place in Bahrain on 4 November, Ryan Briscoe will also be part of the action. The Australian will compete in the hypercar class and sit in the Vanwall Vandervell 680. This means that the field in the WEC top class is now complete, the seat in the Vanwall was still vacant last time. Twelve hypercars will compete in Bahrain.

"It's great to be part of the team at the WEC finale," said Briscoe. "I'd like to thank Dr Colin Kolles for the opportunity and I'm looking forward to my first laps in the Vandervell 680." Briscoe will drive alongside Esteban Guerrieri and Tristan Vautier. Previously, João Paulo de Oliveira was the third driver in the team. However, he is unable to attend the Bahrain weekend as he is competing in the Japanese Super GT at Motegi.

"Ryan is an excellent driver with a lot of experience with prototypes," team boss Dr Colin Kolles is also pleased with the signing. "With Esteban, Tristan and Ryan we have a strong line-up for the final event of the 2023 FIA WEC season."

Briscoe is best known from his time in the IndyCar Series, where he drove for Penske for a long time. But even more than 15 years ago he was always competing in prototypes in parallel, for example also in the Porsche RS Spyder. In GT racing, he drove the factory Corvette and the Ford GT (GTE class), among others. For Wayne Taylor Racing he competed in IMSA in the Cadillac DPi. Since 2021, Briscoe has also competed in the hypercar class of the WEC and driven the Glickenhaus 007 - most recently in this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans.