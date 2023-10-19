Jerez: Mick Schumacher with test in Alpine hypercar

The former Haas Formula 1 driver and current Mercedes F1 reserve driver completed a few laps in the Alpine A424 on the track in Jerez. Whether he will actually compete in the FIA WEC in 2024 remains unclear.

In 2024, the FIA WEC will really get down to business: Toyota, Peugeot, Ferrari, Porsche, Cadillac, BMW, Lamborghini and Alpine will compete with factory cars in the hypercar class and fight for the overall victories and the crown at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans (mid-June). The large number of manufacturers is naturally causing a lot of interest - also among the drivers.

Mick Schumacher, for example, has now tested the Alpine A424. The test took place at the "Circuito de Jerez" in southern Spain. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether the 24-year-old will compete with Alpine in the World Sports Car Championship next year. However, this would definitely be a gain for Alpine and the FIA WEC in general.

Should this happen, Mick would also be following in the footsteps of his father Michael Schumacher. He competed in the World Sports Car Championship in 1990 with the Mercedes C11 and in 1991 with the Mercedes C291 (but again with the C11 at Le Mans) and won the season finale in both years.

The Alpine A424 is currently in the development phase. It is scheduled to make its race debut in March 2024 at the WEC season opener in Qatar. The car is powered by a 3.4L V6 turbo based on a Mecachrome power unit. Power output is the usual 500 kW for the class. As in all LMDh, a standard Bosch hybrid system is installed in the Alpine. Alpine's chassis partner is Oreca.

Jerez was only the Alpine's third proper test. After a shakedown (without bodywork), the French were first on the road in Le Castellet in August. At the end of September, they then drove at Motorland Aragón in north-eastern Spain.