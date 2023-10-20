FIA WEC from 2024 with new qualifying format

At the meeting of the FIA World Motor Sport Council in Geneva, it was now decided that from next season onwards there will be two sessions per class to determine the starting grid.

There will be even more action in the WEC from next season onwards. Toyota, Peugeot, Ferrari, Porsche, Cadillac, BMW, Lamborghini and Alpine will compete with factory cars in the hypercar class and fight for overall victories as well as the crown at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. In addition, the GTE cars will be discarded and replaced by GT3 racers. The WRC will even dispense with the LMP2s completely (outside of Le Mans).

Now, a new qualifying format has been devised, which was approved at the meeting of the FIA World Motor Sport Council in Geneva. The procedure is simple: In a first session, which lasts twelve minutes, all cars per class take part. The best ten of this session then move into the hyperpole and decide among themselves the first ten places on the grid.

Previously, there was only one session per class, lasting 15 minutes, to determine the grid positions. However, the hyperpole has already been used at the 24h Le Mans since 2020. Initially, it consisted of the first six cars per class. From 2023, it was increased to the first eight.

In addition, the FIA World Motor Sport Council in Geneva also lowered the Technical Rules for the LMGT3 class. These consist (how could it be otherwise) of the GT3 rules that have been familiar for years. In LMGT3, however, there are some WEC-specific adaptations - such as illuminated start numbers or the leader light system, which marks the first three cars in the class with lights on the side of the car.