Interesting drivers at the WEC rookie test in Bahrain

For example, the new DTM champion Thomas Preining will sit in the Porsche 963. Lilou Wadoux and Robert Shwartzman get to try out the Ferrari 499P. The IMSA GTD Pro champions will sit in the Toyota GR010 Hybrid.

The FIA WEC season finale will take place in Bahrain on 4 November. One day later, the rookie test of the WEC traditionally takes place. This is intended to give young drivers the opportunity to try out the WEC cars. The WEC has now published a first provisional entry list for this test. There are a few interesting names on it.

Thomas Preining, for example, will be allowed to drive the Porsche 963 at the rookie test. The Austrian was crowned DTM champion last weekend. Jose Maria Lopez, Josh Pierson, Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat will sit in the Toyota GR010 Hybrid. Lopez certainly as a reference driver as he is a full-time driver in the Toyota hypercar in 2023. Pierson was designated by the WEC and Hawksworth/Barnicoat had won the GTD Pro title in the American IMSA series in the GT3 Lexus. Lexus, as you know, is a Toyota Group brand.

Nicolas Varrone and Kyffin Simpson drive the Cadillac V-Series.R. Varrone was actually selected by the WEC for an LMP2 test - now he even gets to test one class higher. The crew in the Ferrari 499P is also exciting. The 24h Le Mans winning car will be tested by Lilou Wadoux and Robert Shwartzman. Wadoux is a GT works driver for Ferrari and Shwartzman an F1 reserve driver. Both had attracted attention in 2023 with strong performances in GT Ferrari. A total of 18 cars have been entered for the test so far. The provisional entry list can be found here.