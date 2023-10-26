Akkodis ASP wants to enter the FIA WEC with Lexus RC F GT3

Jérôme Policand's French racing team plans to enter the World Sports Car Championship (FIA WEC) in the 2024 season. There, they plan to enter two Lexus RC F GT3s. The car has already been tested this week.

The 2024 season will see a number of changes in the FIA WEC. The LMP2 class will be abolished (outside the 24h Le Mans) and the GT3 cars will enter the WEC. The so-called LMGT3 category will then replace the GTE-Am class. It is still unclear which manufacturers' cars will be represented. The WEC organisers initially want to focus on brands that also compete in the hypercars. However, there will also be exceptions. In addition, each brand will only be allocated two car slots. The decision as to which teams will be used is up to the respective manufacturer.

Toyota is known to be in the hypercar class and the Japanese are very interested in competing in LMGT3 as well. The Lexus RC F GT3 (Lexus is a brand of the Toyota group) would also be a suitable vehicle. Now the French Akkodis ASP Team has announced its intention to enter two Lexus cars in the WEC.

Akkodis ASP Team has recently been racing with Mercedes-AMG in GT3 - but also has connections to Toyota, as they compete in French GT4 with the GR Supra GT4. Akkodis ASP already got to know the Lexus RC F GT3 this week. A Goodyear tyre test was held in Portimão and the French racing team took part. Goodyear is the standard supplier selected by the series organisers for the tyres in the LMGT3 class.

At least officially, it is not yet clear whether the entries will be approved. The fact is that GT3 places in the WEC are extremely limited. The grid will consist of around 36 to 38 cars in total. A good 18 hypercars are expected next year. So there will probably be 18 LMGT3 places available - which means nine GT3 manufacturers for every two cars.

Due to the hypercar connection mentioned, Porsche, BMW, Corvette (because of Cadillac hypercar), Lexus (Toyota hypercar) Ferrari and Lamborghini would be the favourites. Ford (via the German entry team Proton Competition) and Aston Martin also have great chances, as they have been racing in the FIA WEC for some time. In addition, United Autosports also wants to enter two McLaren 720S GT3 EVO.