Isotta Fraschini Hypercar testing at Imola

The new racing car, which could possibly compete in the hypercar class of the World Sports Car Championship (FIA WEC) in 2024, was on test at the Imola circuit. A WEC race will also be held there next year.

In the FIA WEC, the hypercar field will be really full in the coming season. Toyota, Peugeot, Ferrari, Porsche, Cadillac, BMW, Lamborghini and Alpine will be competing with factory cars for overall victories and the crown at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. The Italian forge Isotta Fraschini, which is currently developing the Tipo 6 LMH Competizione together with Michelotto Engineering, also wants to be part of the action.

In the last few months, many test drives have been made with the Italian hypercar - for example, again a few days ago in Imola. The Tipo 6 LMH Competizione had not yet been driven there. The circuit in Italy will also host a WEC race in 2024.

During the test in Imola, which lasted two days, cars from other classes were also on the track. This meant that, among other things, behaviour in traffic (i.e. overtaking and lapping) could be simulated. In addition, it rained a lot on the first day of the test and therefore profiled tyres were used. The two Michelotto Engineering test drivers Marco Bonanomi and Jean-Karl Vernay took turns at the wheel on both days. In total, more than 750 kilometres were reeled off.

"We can be satisfied with the Imola test - two days dedicated to the final fine-tuning of the car before going to the wind tunnel for homologation and then to the FIA technical centre in France," explains Claudio Berro (Motorsport Director of Isotta Fraschini). "The weather variations between rain and sun gave us the opportunity to test the car in different configurations to simulate endurance races where meteorological variables are always lurking. I thank Jean-Karl, Marco and all the technical staff for the excellent work done so far."