Track Day Car: Ferrari Presents 499P Modificata

Ferrari won the 24h Le Mans in 2023 with the 499P. Now a new version of the winning car has been presented, which can be driven at specially organised track days. The 499P Modificata is strictly limited.

Ferrari is making a business out of its prototype programme: for the 2023 season, the legendary brand has entered the World Sports Car Championship (FIA WEC) with two 499P cars - the last time Ferrari competed in factory prototype racing was in 1973. In its debut season, the 499P driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi won the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Now the WEC racer is getting a brother: the 499P Modificata. This will be sold to wealthy gentleman drivers who can drive it around race tracks at specially organised track days. How many copies will be sold is not known - nor is the price tag.

Like the race car, the 499P Modificata is powered by a V6 engine with just under three litres of displacement. In addition (as in the racing car) there is a hybrid system on the front axle. However, this can be used at all speeds - in the FIA WEC, the extra electric power may only be used at 190 km/h. Combined, the 499P Modificata thus initially has 520 kW (over 700 hp) of power. But that's not all. A push-to-pass system is also installed in the car. Via a button behind the steering wheel, the driver can call up an additional 120 kW if desired. In total, the 499P Modificata then achieves 640 kW - that is, around 870 hp.

The suspension tuning has of course been recalibrated to meet the demands of the paying gentleman drivers. While the Ferrari 499P rolls on Michelin tyres in the FIA WEC (due to the regulations), the 499P Modificata comes with Pirelli tyres. These are 310 millimetres wide at the front and 340 millimetres wide at the rear.

The specially organised track days mentioned will be held from 2024 and are called the Sport Prototipi Clienti programme. This is roughly comparable to the F1 Clienti programme, in which the corresponding customers drive old Formula 1 cars on the race track. In the Sport Prototipi Clienti programme, Ferrari will also take care of the technology of the 499P Modificata, maintenance and logistics, for example.