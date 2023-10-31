8h Bahrain: Another new BoP for hypercars

The FIA WEC rule makers have now decided that there will be another change to the Balance of Performance shortly before the FIA WEC season finale in Bahrain. It is the seventh different BoP in 2023.

The FIA WEC is the crown of endurance racing and the hypercar class is its jewel. Cars from seven brands battle it out for race wins. In the meantime, however, the Balance of Performance (BoP) has been introduced. This means: the respective cars are handicapped by the rules makers via adjusting screws such as weight or engine power, so that they come to a lap time level. Of course, this makes for exciting racing - but it is also completely artificial. Because it is not the best car that wins - but the one that has just got a good classification or whose representatives can discuss politically well in the background.

In principle, you can imagine the whole thing as if in football, for example, the league leader is only allowed to play with ten players and score goals only with his left foot. Thus, the outcome of the match against the last team in the table is naturally unpredictable and exciting.

The WEC had presented a BoP system before the season, which takes into account the test bench, telemetry and wind tunnel data of the individual vehicles on a fact-based basis, so that only one BoP change would be planned during the season. This was to avoid the manufacturers disguising their true performance capabilities in the races (so-called sandbagging) - and there would be reasonably genuine racing. But this system was already thrown out before Le Mans.

In fact, there were already two different BoP tables in the first half of the season - one for the season opener in Sebring and one for the races in Portimão, Spa-Francorchamps and Le Mans. This was justified because of the so special characteristics of Sebring. Toyota had won the first three races with the best car. Then the regulators decided (contrary to the agreement) to tighten the BoP screw again a few days before Le Mans. The result is known. The victory went to Ferrari.

Then there was the post-Le Mans BoP adjustment originally announced (before the start of the season). But in fact, no table was created for the last three rounds of the season (Monza, Fuji, Bahrain) - but a separate BoP for each race. But that's not all: Shortly before the season finale in Bahrain (2 to 4 November 2023), the BoP that was specially devised for Bahrain in the summer was adapted once again.

Porsche and Cadillac are now each allowed to unload seven kilograms of weight. The 963 will then weigh 1046 kg - the V-Series.R 1030 kg. In addition, both get one megajoule less energy per stint. Both the Porsche and the Cadillac were built according to LMDh rules. So one can speak of a kind of platform BoP, as both were adapted in the same way. In total, there are now seven different BoPs in 2023 - not bad for seven races.