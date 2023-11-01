8h Bahrain: Info and data on the 2023 WEC season finale

Next Saturday, the final round of the Sports Car World Championship season will take place at the Bahrain circuit. 36 cars spread over three classes are on the entry list. Here are some interesting facts and information about the event.

The time has come: the 2023 FIA WEC season finale is just around the corner. Next Saturday (4 November 2023), the race in Bahrain will be run over a distance of eight hours. This is rather unusual for the WEC, as the races (outside of the 24h Le Mans, of course) are mostly six hours long. Incidentally, the first time a race was run over eight hours in Bahrain was in 2019. So the format actually already has a certain tradition.

Bahrain is a permanent fixture on the WEC calendar. Since the new foundation of the World Sports Car Championship in 2012, the small island state has been visited every year - with the exception of 2018. While Audi was victorious in its debut year in 2012 and 2016, Porsche prevailed in 2015. Toyota has been the most successful, with victories in 2013, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020. In 2021, the WEC even completed two races in Bahrain (once 6h and once 8h), which were also won by Toyota. There was also a double victory for the Japanese in 2022.

The LMP1 lap record in Bahrain was set by Lucas di Grassi in 2016 with 1:38.828 minutes in the Audi R18. The new hypercars are a lot slower. In 2021, Kamui Kobayashi set a time of 1:46.250 minutes in the Toyota GR010 Hybrid. In 2022, the best time went to his brand colleague Brandon Hartley, who clocked 1:46.800 minutes in qualifying. Curiously, in 2019 Paul di Resta already managed 1:44.869 minutes in an LMP2 and was thus faster than the current hypercars. However, this will no longer happen. As is well known, the LMP2s have been slowed down.

Bahrain also marks the end of two vehicle classes in the WEC. The LMP2s will be eliminated from the WEC in 2024 for the races outside the 24 Hours of Le Mans - and will then only compete in the ELMS, AsLMS and the American IMSA. The GTE cars will be completely out after the WEC finale. In the end, they only competed in the WEC and ELMS anyway. They will be replaced by the LMGT3 from 2024.

The circuit, which was originally built for Formula 1 (the first GP took place in 2004), is located in Sakhir in the south-west of the island state of Bahrain. Around the site there is either sea or a partly quite stony desert. But a small marina and the University of Bahrain are also not far away. The capital Manama and the international airport are located exactly at the opposite end of the island. However, the circuit is very easy to reach via a well-developed motorway.

The finale in Bahrain will start on Saturday at 14:00 local time. This means that the 8-hour race will run until 22:00 local time and until dark. This will give us a bit of a Le Mans feeling at the end of the season. However, to ensure good TV coverage, a floodlight system was installed in 2013. This consists of 495 poles, each of which is ten to 45 metres long. The workers laid 500 kilometres of cable for the total of about 5,000 lights.

Timetable according to Central European Time

Thursday, 2 November 2023

First free practice from 10:15 a.m.

Second free practice from 15:30 hrs



Friday, 3 November 2023

Third free practice session from 10:00 hrs

Qualification from 14:15 hrs



Saturday, 4 November 2023

Race from 12:00 h