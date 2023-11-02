Bahrain: Valentino Rossi at rookie test in LMP2

Valentino Rossi will contest the Sports Car World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC) rookie test in Bahrain on Sunday and sit in Team WRT's Oreca 07. His race programme for the 2024 season has not yet been determined.

Valentino Rossi has achieved the status of a motorsport legend on two wheels - nine world championship titles speak for themselves. After ending his active motorbike career, he switched to motor racing full time in 2022. There he competed first with an Audi and later with a BMW in the GT3 category. Now comes the next step - at least in terms of a test drive.

For Rossi will take part in the FIA WEC rookie test at the Bahrain circuit next Sunday (5 November 2023), driving an Oreca 07 (naturally aspirated V8 engine with 4.2 litres displacement and around 540 hp) from the LMP2 class. LMP2 means Le Mans Prototype 2 and is the category directly below the premier class hypercar.

The Oreca will be fielded by the Belgian team WRT, for which Rossi has also raced at full throttle in GT3 over the last two years. Valentino Rossi's racing programme for the 2024 season is currently still unclear. The 44-year-old has recently repeatedly expressed his interest in the FIA WEC and would also like to take part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

However, "Il Dottore" will not be able to contest the full WEC season with an LMP2. The vehicle class will be sorted out for the standard WEC races next year and will only be allowed in the WEC for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. New to the FIA WEC in 2024, on the other hand, will be the GT3 racing cars, with which the superstar has gained a great deal of experience in the last two years, as is well known. The Belgian racing team WRT would like to field two BMW M4 GT3s in the WEC in 2024 - perhaps even with Rossi in the cockpit.