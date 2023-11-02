8h Bahrain: Toyota with fastest time in first practice session

Kamui Kobayashi led the field in the first free practice session of the World Sports Car Championship (FIA WEC) in Bahrain. The second Toyota GR010 Hybrid came in second. All four Porsche 963s followed behind.

The FIA WEC season finale in Bahrain is open. The first free practice session was held on the Bahrain circuit on Thursday - and once again Toyota was at the head of the field. Kamui Kobayashi, who shares a GR010 Hybrid with Mike Conway and José María López, set a time of 1:49.856 minutes.

The Bahrain session was also interrupted for around 45 minutes as an advertising banner fell onto the track following strong gusts of wind. When practice was then reopened, rain gradually came down. So it was still enough for Kobayashi, who went straight onto the track, to set a high 1:49 time. The hypercar best time in Bahrain dates back to 2021 with 1:46.250 minutes.

Second place in the session went to the second Toyota of Sébastien Buemi, Ryo Hirakawa and Brendon Hartley, 0.104 seconds behind. The fastest driver of the trio was the Swiss Buemi. Third was the Porsche 963 of private team Proton Competition with Gianmaria Bruni, Harry Tincknell and Neel Jani, 0.434 seconds back.

They were followed by the two works Porsche 963s of Kévin Estre, André Lotterer and Laurens Vanthoor (+0.472) and Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen and Frédéric Makowiecki (+0.547). The top six was completed by the private Porsche of Hertz Team Jota with William Stevens, Yifei Ye and António Félix da Costa.

On Thursday evening, the second free practice will take place in Bahrain. Friday starts with the third free practice and later the qualifying. The 8-hour race is then scheduled for Saturday.