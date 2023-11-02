8h Bahrain: Toyota also in the lead in the second practice session

As in the first practice session, Toyota works driver Kamui Kobayashi was at the front of the field in the second free practice session of the Sports Car World Championship at the season finale in Bahrain. Behind the second Toyota, Cadillac came in third.

The first day of practice at the FIA WEC season finale in Bahrain is over. There was a Toyota one-two in both sessions. As in the first session, Kamui Kobayashi was the fastest in the second session. The Japanese, who shares a GR010 Hybrid with Mike Conway and José María López, lapped the 5.412 kilometre track in exactly 1:46.851 minutes.

Kobayashi was around three seconds faster than in the first practice session, but the track was not dry. Second place went to the sister car of Sébastien Buemi, Ryo Hirakawa and Brendon Hartley, who were 0.461 seconds behind. This trio currently lead the WEC standings and will be looking to defend their Drivers' World Championship title this weekend.

Third was the Cadillac V-Series.R of Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook. They were 0.839 seconds behind the leaders. Following behind was the Porsche 963 of Hertz Team Jota with William Stevens, Yifei Ye and António Félix da Costa, 1.141 seconds back. The top five was completed by the works Porsche 963 of Kévin Estre, André Lotterer and Laurens Vanthoor.

The two Ferrari 499P cars didn't really get going yet and could only manage tenth (Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen) and eleventh (Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi). What the times offered are worth, however, will only become clear in the qualifying on Friday. The 8-hour race will then take place on Saturday.