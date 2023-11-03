8h Bahrain: Cadillac in front in third free practice

Cadillac Racing's Alex Lynn set the fastest time in the third free practice session of the World Sportscar Championship (FIA WEC) in Bahrain. He was followed by Ferrari and Porsche in the other positions. Times not representative, however.

The FIA WEC race weekend at the season finale in Bahrain is in full swing. After the two free practice sessions on Thursday, the third free practice session took place on Friday. Cadillac led the field for the first time. Alex Lynn, who shares a V-Series.R with Earl Bamber and Richard Westbrook, lapped the 5.412-kilometre track in 1:49.512 minutes.

However, the time is of little significance. On Thursday, Toyota works driver Kamui Kobayashi clocked 1:46.851 minutes in the second free practice session - almost three seconds faster. This means that qualifying on Friday afternoon will be the earliest to reveal the balance of power between the hypercars in Bahrain.

Second place in the third practice session went to the Ferrari 499P of Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen, who were 0.498 seconds behind. Gianmaria Bruni, Harry Tincknell and Neel Jani in the private Porsche 963 from Proton Competition came third, 0.744 seconds behind.

They were followed by the second Ferrari of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi, who were 0.939 seconds off the lead. The top five was completed by the Peugeot 9X8 of Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes and Nico Müller.