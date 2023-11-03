8h Bahrain: Both Toyota cars start from the front row

Brendon Hartley sets the fastest qualifying time for Toyota in the season finale of the World Sportscar Championship (FIA WEC) in Bahrain. Team-mate Kamui Kobayashi in second place. Cars from four brands in the top five.

Qualifying for the 2023 FIA WEC season finale in Bahrain is over - and as expected, the top two places went to the two Toyota GR010 Hybrids. Brendon Hartley was the fastest, lapping the track in 1:46.564 minutes to secure pole position. "Bahrain suits us. We were already fast here last year. It was a clean lap," said Hartley, who will share the wheel with Sébastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa in the race, after the session.

Hartley qualified on the medium tyres, while the majority of his rivals opted for the hard Michelin tyres. Buemi/Hirakawa/Hartley were also credited with one championship point for clinching pole position. The trio now lead the standings with 16 points. With a gap of 0.489 seconds, second place in qualifying went to the second Toyota, driven by Kamui Kobayashi. The Japanese driver and his partners Mike Conway and José María López also still have their sights set on the world championship title.

Third place went to the Cadillac V-Series.R of Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook. Lynn, who took part in qualifying, was 0.701 seconds behind. Fourth place went to Kévin Estre, André Lotterer and Laurens Vanthoor in the works Porsche 963, who were 1.148 seconds off the lead. The Ferrari 499P of Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen completed the top five. This meant that cars from four brands finished in the top five.

In the LMP2 class, pole position went to the Oreca 07 of United Autosports with Joshua Pierson, Tom Blomqvist and Oliver Jarvis. Blomqvist set a time of 1:52.290 minutes in qualifying. Pole in the GTE-Am class went to the Porsche 911 RSR of the Iron Dames (Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting and Rahel Frey). Bovy achieved a time of 1:58.692 minutes.

The 8h race of the FIA WEC in Bahrain will start tomorrow Saturday (4 November 2023) at around 12:00 CET. Everything is therefore set for an exciting season finale.