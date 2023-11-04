8h Bahrain: WEC finale on TV and stream

The final race of the 2023 FIA WEC season is just around the corner. Twelve hypercars will lead the field at the Bahrain 8h. The racing action can be watched on television and in a live stream via the internet or app.

It can begin: The 2023 World Sportscar Championship (FIA WEC) season finale takes place this Saturday (4 November 2023), with twelve hypercars competing in the top class. The two Toyota crews are still in contention for the drivers' world title and are also the favourites for the race based on the results from the practice sessions and qualifying. But Porsche and Cadillac are also very close and could be in contention for the podium places. Ferrari and Peugeot have not yet set the pace. All in all, the race promises to be very exciting.

The start of the 8h Bahrain is at 12:00 Central European Time. The race can therefore be expected to finish at around 20:00. It goes without saying that you can watch the racing action on your screen at home. These are the options (all information without guarantee, of course):

Television

The NITRO channel will start broadcasting at 18:45 and remain on air until 20:15. This means that at least the final phase can be seen there. The pay-TV channel Eurosport2 will show more action. The race will be broadcast there from 11:26 to 20:30.

Stream

The race can also be seen in the live stream. The Sport.de platform will be showing the action from Bahrain from 11.30am to 8.30pm - but with English commentary. There are also two paid streaming options: Discovery+ will also broadcast the race between 11.30am and 8.30pm. The FIA WEC also has its own app, in which various packages can be booked - and the race can therefore be followed live in many countries. The commentary in the app is in English or French. In addition, there are also some onboard cameras from the cars. This means that nothing stands in the way of a motorsport Sunday.