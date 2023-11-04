8h Bahrain: Next double victory for Toyota hypercar

Sébastien Buemi, Ryo Hirakawa and Brendon Hartley win the season finale of the World Sportscar Championship (FIA WEC) in Bahrain and also secure the Drivers' Championship title. Iron Dames triumph in the GTE Am.

The 2023 FIA WEC season is over - and Toyota celebrated another one-two victory at the final round of the year. Sébastien Buemi, Ryo Hirakawa and Brendon Hartley won in the GR010 Hybrid ahead of their team-mates Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and José María López. For Buemi/Hirakawa/Hartley, this also meant defending their title in the drivers' world championship. Toyota had already clinched the manufacturers' championship at the previous race in Fuji.

The Buemi/Hirakawa/Hartley car started the race from pole position. Buemi converted the good starting position directly into the race lead. After that, victory was never in danger. Only Harltey had contact with a GTE Porsche in the middle of the race, but this ultimately had no influence on the result.

The second Toyota had a harder time (at first). Conway was hit in the rear by Earl Bamber in the Cadillac immediately after the start and spun round. As a result, he dropped to the back of the field. It took around an hour for the Toyota driver to regain third place. Team-mate Kobayashi then took second place after a good two hours of racing. From then on, the top two places were cemented.

For a long time, it looked as if the private Porsche 963 of Hertz Team Jota with William Stevens, Yifei Ye and António Félix da Costa would take third place. But then there was a drive-through penalty for da Costa, meaning that in the end they narrowly missed out on the podium. Third place went to Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen in the Ferrari 499P.

Fifth place went to the works Porsche 963 of Kévin Estre, André Lotterer and Laurens Vanthoor ahead of the second Ferrari of Le Mans winners Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi. The LMP2 class was won by Rui Andrad, Robert Kubica and Louis Delétraz in Team WRT's Oreca 07.

Historic events took place in the GTE Am. The Iron Dames Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting and Rahel Frey won in the Porsche 911 RSR. It was the first time that three women achieved a class victory together in the FIA WEC. The WEC now goes into the winter break. The 2024 season opener is in Qatar in March.