8h Bahrain: Review of the 2023 WEC season finale

Toyota took the next one-two victory in the final race of the 2023 FIA WEC. Strong performance from the private Jota-Porsche. Historic triumph for the Iron Dames. Everything else stood out in Bahrain.

The FIA WEC went into the winter break with a race that was not particularly exciting. Sébastien Buemi, Ryo Hirakawa and Brendon Hartley not only won the race, but also clinched the drivers' world title. Team-mates Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and José María López each finished in second place. Toyota had already clinched the manufacturers' championship at its home round in Fuji. All titles were absolutely deserved.

The decisive scene at the finale in Bahrain took place directly after the start. Earl Bamber slammed his Cadillac into the rear of Conway's Toyota, which dropped him to the back of the field. This allowed pole-setters Buemi/Hirakawa/Hartley to sail to victory with ease. After around two hours of catching up, the Toyota one-two lead was restored and Conway/Kobayashi/López were back in second place. This once again made it unmistakably clear that the Toyota is by far the best car in the hypercar class. Tyre wear in particular is impressive. This is where the Japanese company's many years of experience in prototype racing pays off.

Ferrari had nothing to report in Bahrain. Third place for Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen was almost a surprise after the results from the practice sessions. The main focus here should be on the Balance of Performance. After the victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June, there were new BoP classifications - and since then Ferrari has had no chance. It's a shame that so much politics is involved.

Porsche can't be satisfied either. The best works 963 finished fifth. The private 963 from Hertz Team Jota was faster, finishing fourth. This should give the team from Weissach plenty to think about. The works team contests the WEC and the IMSA with two cars each, but a private team with the same material has the better pace. In addition, Hertz Team Jota only received its 963 in the course of the season - and therefore has much less experience with the car. On the other hand, the result also speaks in favour of Porsche customer racing.

Peugeot will certainly also have been longing for the end of the season. The two 9X8s finished eighth and ninth and were once again in the middle of nowhere. The French had no speed and struggled with tyre wear. The 9X8 was once presented as a revolutionary car - without a rear wing, for example. After a year and a half in WEC competition, the results are more than sobering. There will probably be a major update to the car in 2024. And that is urgently needed.

Rui Andrade, Robert Kubica and Louis Delétraz drove to the title in the LMP2 category with a victory. Their team WRT once again proved its class. The Belgians have won ten out of 19 races in the WEC since their LMP2 entry - and against really strong competition. In 2024, WRT will move up to the hypercars and enter two BMW M Hybrid V8s on a works contract.

However, the story of the race took place in the GTE-Am class. Victory went to Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting and Rahel Frey in the Iron Dames Porsche 911 RSR. This was the first time ever that a trio of women had won a WEC class. In recent years, the Iron Dames have always been among the top cars in the class - now it was enough for a triumph that was also clean and well deserved. The GTE category had its last race in Bahrain. The victory of Bovy/Gatting/Frey was a fitting finale.

The FIA WEC now goes into the winter break. The 2024 season opener is scheduled for 2 March in Qatar. In addition to the GTE Am, the LMP2 class will no longer be part of the action. Instead, the GT3 cars will join the hypercars in the field. The WEC will then have a slightly different face.