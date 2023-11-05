Habsburg: A podium and lots of T-shirts to say goodbye

Ferdinand Habsburg drove the Oreca 07 from the Belgian team WRT for the last time at the season finale of the World Sportscar Championship (FIA WEC) in Bahrain. He looks back on a time in which there were many interesting moments.

For Ferdinand Habsburg, a period on the Bahrain International Circuit came to a pleasing end on Saturday night, but with a drop of bitterness. In the finale of the World Endurance Championship (WEC), the Bahrain Eight Hours, the Salzburg-born driver and his partners Sean Gelael and Robin Frijns took second place behind WRT team-mates Andrade/Déletraz/Kubica, who also secured the LMP2 class title - which was followed by a long night of celebrations for the Belgian team. Habsburg & Co. were clearly in the lead until the last pit stop under neutralisation.

"Then the team decided to bring both cars in. That was perfectly feasible in terms of personnel - but unfortunately the impact wrench didn't work for us when we changed the tyres. We were stuck for ages and lost the clear lead," said the 26-year-old. And he also showed fairness: "The team hinted at the possibility of swapping places. But I didn't want that, so we stayed second." Kubica & Co. would have clearly won the world championship even with second place, while Habsburg and his colleagues finished fourth.

This marks the end of three years at WRT and in LMP2 for Habsburg. From 2024, the class will only be held at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, but not in the rest of the WRC. The track record includes four race wins, including Le Mans 2021, nine podium finishes and a world championship title in the very first year. Ferdinand says of the season just ended: "I don't want to gloss over or talk down anything, but there were a lot of strange moments this year, such as an engine failure, a chassis tear, bad luck with a safety car phase when we were clearly in the lead and lost a lap because we were already past at the pit entrance, or now the impact wrench. Compared to the sister car, we certainly had more bad luck, but it's always partly your own fault. In any case, you learn from it."

Habsburg continues: "The successes in the first year at WRT were sensational, but the year didn't start that way at all, the first half was bad. Then came the victory at Le Mans, where the main rivals dropped out, and things took off. Three wins in six races and the title were strong, but they were also hard-earned. Last year, we were still in the title race right up to the final, but Bahrain went wrong, so I have to take some of the blame for that."

Overall, he sees great personal progress: "I was much more consistent with my average times this year, which is also due to a maturing process. I think I've developed a lot as a rider at WRT."

Habsburg had prepared a farewell gift for Vincent Vosse's team, which he presented after qualifying: T-shirts for everyone with their favourite photos from their years together printed on them. "I had to think long and hard about the short speech, because looking back there were so many goosebump moments."

Habsburg will be testing for his new team in the hypercar class in a fortnight' time, "but the official announcement of the drivers will probably take some time." Rumour has it that Ferdinand will deepen his knowledge of French....