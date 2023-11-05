Porsche Sport boss Laudenbach's goal is number 1

At the WEC finale in Bahrain, Head of Sport Thomas Laudenbach answered questions from media representatives. Laudenbach on the 2023 prototype season in the WEC and IMSA: "We can't be satisfied in the WEC because we made too many mistakes in various areas. Nevertheless, there was a clear upward trend. Third place among the constructors is not bad, but it's not what Porsche wants. Of course, it wasn't easy to enter two championships at the same time, build up a team in Mannheim (Penske's European base, note) and also prepare customer cars. They were all correct decisions, but overall it was a mammoth task. In the IMSA, the step towards initial successes was perhaps a little easier because there were only LMDh cars. One advantage is that we only have one partner for WEC and IMSA, which will benefit us in the medium and long term. Porsche's goal must be to become number one again."

What Laudenbach, who will present his balance sheet to Porsche's board of directors on Monday (6 November), did not want to comment on is the sensitive issue of the BoP. Porsche was not the only one to disagree with the categorisation and sometimes last-minute changes.

Laudenbach on the customer cars: "Porsche has a long tradition of customer cars in the top categories. We stand by our decision, even if it has made the task more difficult and we are the only ones so far to provide customer cars. And this is done in an absolutely fair way. The fact that the customers get the same material is guaranteed by the regulations - and is also our philosophy."

On the 2024 WEC calendar with a season start in Qatar on the same day as the start of Formula 1 in Bahrain (approx. 120 kilometres away as the crow flies) "It's easy to criticise. You have to consider how many details have to be taken into account. I can only criticise when I know I can do better. There are more and more races in more and more series. Yes, I would like to have no overlaps, I don't want to have an F1 race at the same time and next door, but it's difficult to find solutions."

On Formula E and the decision to focus Antonio Felix da Costa on the electric series in 2024 and not allow a double programme with WEC events: "Our expectation is always to win races and championships. We made significant progress this year, it was our strongest season in FE so far. But we didn't get it one hundred per cent right. Jake Dennis, a Porsche-powered driver, became world champion with an extremely strong finish. We totally recognise that and are extremely satisfied. As long as there is room for improvement, we have to look at all the possibilities. This also includes a driver being able to concentrate one hundred per cent on one task. When the FE season is over, Antonio can drive other races (which is not an option for Le Mans 2024, please note). We'll think about 2025 later."

On the significance of the three DTM titles (driver, manufacturer, team): "They were very important to us. DTM is customer sport, and everyone knows how important we take customer sport. Thomas Preining has done a great job, it's nice that the champion is one of our works drivers. It's pleasing to see how Thomas has matured with us. That's why he got the chance to test the prototype here in Bahrain. I also have to congratulate Manthey, because the team won the championship in its first season. The guys showed what they are capable of. I see a great future for Thomas, but we haven't yet decided where he will be in 2024. We always take it step by step and are in no rush."