A look at the final standings for the FIA WEC hypercars

As expected, Toyota took both world championship titles in the FIA WEC hypercar class. Sébastien Buemi, Ryo Hirakawa and Brendon Hartley defended the drivers' title ahead of their team-mates. This is how it ended.

The 2023 FIA WEC season is over - and Toyota is once again the big triumphant force. However, while the Japanese had rather small competition in previous years, the field in the 2023 hypercar class was really high-calibre. This makes the Toyota triumph all the more impressive. The Japanese team scored 217 points in the manufacturers' championship and won six out of seven races. Ferrari was only ahead in the 24h Le Mans.

The legendary Italian brand took second place in the final standings with 161 points. Bronze went to Porsche with 99 points. Cadillac took fourth place with 79 points ahead of Peugeot with 67 points. Glickenhaus with 36 points and Vanwall with 10 points rounded off the table.

In the drivers' championship, Sébastien Buemi, Ryo Hirakawa and Brendon Hartley defended their title. The Toyota trio collected 172 points. Team-mates Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and José María López finished second with 145 points. They had a retirement at the classic in Le Mans and a problem with an FIA sensor in Portimão in the spring. As a result, it was not enough to win the title. Conway/Kobayashi/López tended to be the faster Toyota trio this year.

Third place went to Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen in the Ferrari 499P, who amassed 120 points. Their team-mates Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi took fourth place with 114 points. Their big highlight, however, was their victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which some in the paddock consider even more important than the world championship title. Cadillac drivers Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook completed the top five with 72 points.

There was also a World Cup classification for hypercar teams. The two private racing teams Hertz Team Jota and Proton Competition were represented there, each fielding a Porsche 963. Hertz Team Jota took part from the Spa-Francorchamps race onwards and scored a total of 163 points. Proton Competition was only involved from Monza onwards and therefore only collected 45 points. In subsequent years, the World Cup will certainly be more interesting for hypercar teams if more teams are involved and all races are contested.