Audi's former Head of Sport Ullrich: melancholy and commitment

Wolfgang Ullrich was head of Audi's sports department for 24 years and led the brand with the four rings to 13 overall victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. He has been an advisor to ACO President Pierre Fillon since 2018.

He is no stubborn "petrol head", even though he once wrote a dissertation on the combustion process in motor vehicles at the Vienna University of Technology and has been giving a lecture on racing engines at his alma mater since his retirement in 2017. Wolfgang Ullrich, now 73, was head of Audi's sports department for 24 years. His time at the helm included 13 Le Mans victories with première successes for various drive concepts (TFSI, TDI, diesel hybrid), two drivers' and two constructors' world championships in endurance racing (WEC) and eight drivers' and eight constructors' titles in the DTM. Since 2018, the Viennese, who now lives in Hainburg an der Donau ("I look out into the vineyards"), has been an advisor to ACO President Pierre Fillon.

The fact that endurance racing has seen an almost uncanny influx of manufacturers is also due to the Viennese technician's involvement in the harmonisation of regulations between the WEC and the American IMSA championship. In the WEC, which currently has five manufacturers (Toyota, Ferrari, Porsche, Peugeot, Cadillac, if you don't consider Colin Kolles' Vanwall to be a car manufacturer), Alpine, Lamborghini and BMW will join them in 2024, while Aston Martin also wants to make a comeback in the big hypercar class in 2025.

"It was not only the harmonisation of the regulations that was important, but also the associated cost reduction. The years with a free choice of powertrain in LMP1 were great, but became too expensive. The solution was the new hypercars as hybrid prototypes, which were merged with the previous Daytona prototypes of the IMSA and thus enable a real world championship - and provide a platform for those manufacturers for whom the US market is important. The ACO, the FIA and the IMSA have thus made important progress," explains Ullrich.

Ullrich also admits that too many manufacturers in a series will also result in losers and therefore withdrawals, but he says: "There will always be a ripple effect. We now have to make sure that we maintain the current high in which everyone has the chance to win. We are trying to keep the costs within reasonable limits through the regulations."

Ullrich puts the cost of a season with two hypercars compared to the previous LMP1 cars at "15 to 20 per cent. With the LMP1s, we were not far off a Formula 1 budget" - i.e. 150 to 200 million euros at the time.

Ullrich sees the fact that the GT cars in the WRC will run according to GT3 regulations from 2024 as the right step: "This was already considered a few years ago, but did not find a majority at the time. Now the time has come. It's just a shame that it's too late for the Audi R8."

A sideways glance at Formula E: "We (Audi, editor's note) were among the first to get involved at the factory back then, that was before the end of my time. I admit, I like a bit of noise and odour, but you have to deal with different forms of drive. That's why the ACO is also vehemently pushing ahead with the hydrogen drive project for endurance racing."

And what does Audi's long-term Head of Sport say about the rumours that the Formula 1 project for 2026 and beyond could be on the rocks? Ullrich remains diplomatic: "I'm so far removed from the information that I can't judge anything. But there is no question in my mind that there are people at Audi who can handle Formula 1." The fact that there has been a lot of turbulence at Audi Sport since the departure of Ullrich's former deputy and successor Dieter Gass and that support for customer racing (GT etc.) was cancelled as a final step hurts the Viennese: "I have to admit that in the first few years after my time at Audi, I struggled most with separating myself from what I had seen in such a way that it didn't hurt me. I was very busy with that, because a lot of things happened that were unthinkable for me. What had been built up over 25 years was ignored and no longer utilised. There were many changes in the company, in terms of personnel and strategy, and you have to accept that. But my time at Audi left me with so many positive memories, and that's a good thing."

Ullrich had around 30 works drivers in his team during his time at Audi, of which he emphasises "Mr Le Mans" Tom Kristensen (nine victories) and Mattias Ekström as the young DTM champion. "But we had many more who won championships and were great partners to work with. I only had to part with two drivers over the 24 years because it was no longer a good fit." Those were Heinz-Harald Frentzen and Alexandre Prémat.