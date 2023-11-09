Review of the LMP2 class in the 2023 FIA WEC

Rui Andrade, Robert Kubica and Louis Delétraz won the title in the LMP2 class of the World Sportscar Championship. They won three out of seven races. The team title went to their racing team WRT from Belgium.

The 2023 FIA WEC season finale in Bahrain marked a turning point in the history of the World Sports Car Championship. It was the last full-time WEC appearance for the LMP2 cars. From 2024, the class will only be involved in the 24 Hours of Le Mans (and will also continue to compete in the IMSA, ELMS and AsLMS). At Le Mans next year, 15 LMP2s are planned for the grid. The class has always delivered exciting sport in the WEC over the years.

There was a technical reorganisation for the 2017 season. With Riley/Multimatic, Ligier, Dallara and Oreca, only four chassis suppliers were authorised. Ultimately, the Oreca 07 turned out to be the best vehicle, meaning that all teams gradually opted for the French prototype. In addition, the British forge Gibson was appointed as the standard supplier for the engine from 2017 - and offered a 4.2-litre naturally aspirated V8.

The 2017 LMP2s were good for really strong lap times and had to be slowed down more and more over the years - especially when the top class switched from the LMP1s to the current hypercars. They were not particularly faster than the LMP2s. The last WEC LMP2 season took place in 2023 - and Rui Andrade, Robert Kubica and Louis Delétraz from Team WRT secured the drivers' title.

The trio scored 173 points. They also won three races: Spa-Francorchamps, Fuji and the finale in Bahrain. Second place went to Jakub Smiechowski, Fabio Scherer and Albert Costa (Inter Europol Competition), who scored 114 points. However, they were also able to celebrate this year as they won the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Third place was secured by Frederick Lubin and Philip Hanson (United Autosports) with 104 points.

It was the same in the team classification. Here, the points are calculated per individual vehicle. The Oreca #41 from Team WRT (driven by Andrade/Kubica/Delétraz) was in front with 173 points. The #34 Inter Europol Competition Oreca took second place with 114 points. The top three was completed by the #22 of United Autosports with 104 points.

WRT's title proves the competence of the Belgian racing team. After initially competing mainly in GT3 racing, the team took the step into the LMP2 class of the WEC for the 2021 season. With success: despite strong competition, which also had a lot of LMP2 experience, ten out of 19 races were won during this time. WRT then moved up to the hypercar class in 2024 and entered two BMW M Hybrid V8s on a works contract.