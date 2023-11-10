Ferrari extends contract with hypercar driver Nicklas Nielsen

The Dane drove a Ferrari 499P with Antonio Fuoco and Miguel Molina in the 2023 season of the World Sports Car Championship (FIA WEC). The trio finished the year in third place in the standings. The contract with Nicklas Nielsen has now been renewed.

Ferrari has been racing in the FIA WEC hypercar class with two 499P cars since 2023. With success: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi won the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans in June. In the sister car were Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen, who finished third in the drivers' standings for the 2023 world championship season - as well as finishing on the podium at Sebring, Portimão, Monza and in Bahrain.

Reason enough for the legendary brand from Maranello to focus on continuity in the coming year. The contract with works driver Nicklas Nielsen has now been renewed. "I am delighted to have extended my contract with Ferrari," said Nielsen. "I think we have had great seasons together, especially this year with the hypercar. I'm looking forward to taking this journey forward and continuing the development of the 499P ahead of the 2024 season."

Nielsen is a Ferrari home-grown driver. He won the European Ferrari Challenge - the Ferrari one-make cup - in 2018. He was then called up to the Ferrari driver squad, where he attracted attention with strong performances. It was therefore no great surprise that he was also entrusted with a seat in the 499P for 2023.

"Nicklas is a fast and young driver who has grown up in the Ferrari family, where he won at least one international title every season after winning the one-make cup until 2022, before finishing third in the FIA WEC drivers' championship this year. We are proud to extend his contract," said Ferrari Head of Endurance Motorsport Antonello Coletta, who is also delighted about Nielsen's continued commitment.