Review of the GTE-Am class in the 2023 FIA WEC

In the GTE Am, Corvette Racing dominated the competition from Aston Martin, Ferrari and Porsche right from the start. However, the Iron Dames' Porsche 911 RSR won the final race. The class will no longer exist in 2024.

The FIA WEC season finale in Bahrain saw the last race of the GTE cars. Roughly speaking, the vehicle category existed for over 20 years and had various names. Before it was called GTE, for example, it was called GT2. In IMSA, it was called GTLM until 2022, but was abolished there the previous year. The E in the name GTE referred to Endurance - the ACO wanted to emphasise the connection to endurance racing. From 2024, the WEC will switch to GT3 cars, meaning that the GTE racers will be obsolete.

Until 2022, there was also a GTE Pro class in the FIA WEC, in which purely professional pairings were allowed to compete. Only the GTE Am was then announced for 2023. At least one driver per car had to have FIA Bronze status and one driver had to have FIA Silver status. There were six models from the last generation of GTE cars: Aston Martin Vantage AMR, BMW M8 GTE, Corvette C8.R, Ferrari 488 GTE, Ford GT and Porsche 911 RSR. However, the BMW and the Ford had not competed for some time.

However, the remaining four were still active in the WEC in 2023 - with only one Corvette competing. This C8.R was even entered by the Corvette Racing works team. However, the entry was financed by bronze driver Ben Keating. And it was precisely this car, in which Keating was joined by Nicolas Varrone and Nicky Catsburg, that dominated the season. The title was clinched as early as Monza (i.e. after five of seven races).

The trio had won the season opener in Sebring and race two in Portimão. They finished second in the race at Spa-Francorchamps. They also triumphed at the season highlight in Le Mans, finished fourth in Monza and second again in Fuji. The season finale in Bahrain then went into the books with seventh place. By the end of the season, the trio had collected 173 points.

At the finale in Bahrain, Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting and Rahel Frey (Iron Dames) were able to celebrate in the Porsche 911 RSR. This was the first triumph for an all-female pairing in the FIA WEC. Bovy/Gatting/Frey finished second in the overall standings with 118 points. Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and Davide Rigon (AF Corse-Ferrari) finished the season in third place with 91 points. The team classification in the GTE-Am class ended with the same result. Corvette Racing won with 173 points ahead of Iron Dames (118) and AF Corse (91).

As already mentioned, GT3 cars will enter the FIA WEC in 2024. The class will then be called LMGT3. Only two cars per manufacturer will be allowed. According to rumours, there will probably be eight or nine brands - and therefore 16 or 18 cars. The actual number will not be long in coming. The WEC field for 2024 could be announced as early as the end of November.