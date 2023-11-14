Daniel Juncadella in the TF Sport Corvette in WEC

The Spaniard becomes a works driver for Corvette and thus leaves Mercedes-AMG after many years. He is to contest the FIA WEC for TF Sport in the new Z06 GT3.R. Charlie Eastwood is also set to drive for TF Sport.

As is well known, GT3 cars will be joining the FIA WEC in the 2024 season. However, only two vehicles per brand will be permitted. The new Corvette Z06 GT3.R will also be part of the programme. The two American cars are to be entered by the British racing team TF Sport. It will only become clear whether this is all true once the WEC publishes the provisional entry list for 2024. This will probably happen at the end of November.

In principle, there are also restrictions in terms of drivers for the GT3 entries in the WEC. For example, there must be a bronze driver and a silver driver (or a second bronze driver) in each trio. The third driver can then be a full professional. It is now clear who the professionals will be in the case of TF Sport. They are the Spaniard Daniel Juncadella and the Briton Charlie Eastwood.

Juncadella was a member of the Mercedes-AMG squad for a long time and is now switching to Corvette. "I'm really looking forward to this new chapter in my career. Joining TF Sport for the 2024 WEC season is a dream come true," said Juncadella. "It will be my first start in the WEC and at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. I can't wait to get to know everyone in the team and get to work. The new Corvette Z06 GT3.R looks like a real weapon."

Eastwood is also new to Corvette. He was previously part of the Aston Martin squad. "I'm delighted to be taking part in TF Sport's WEC campaign with the brand new Corvette Z06 GT3.R. It is an absolute honour to be an official Corvette driver. As always, the WEC will be highly competitive. But I know we have all the resources to go for the championship."

Juncadella and Eastwood have been appointed official works drivers by Corvette. Earl Bamber and Nico Varrone also receive this honour. Varrone contested the 2023 WEC season in the Corvette C8.R and won the GTE-Am class. Bamber will continue to drive the Cadillac hypercar in the WEC in 2024 and contest some IMSA races in the GT3 Corvette. Other Corvette works drivers are Antonio Garcia, Tommy Milner, Nicky Catsburg and Alexander Sims.