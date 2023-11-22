Alpine A424 completes 30-hour test at Motorland Aragón

The French hypercar, which is set to compete in the FIA WEC in 2024, was on the road for an endurance test in Motorland Aragón. Over 5000 kilometres were covered. A second A424 is also currently in the IMSA wind tunnel.

Three LMDh-designed racing cars will be added to the FIA WEC in the 2024 season. The BMW M Hybrid V8, the Lamborghini SC63 and the Alpine A424. The latter race car from France has now completed its next test drive. This took place in Motorland Aragón in north-east Spain and was designed as a long-distance test. The aim was to cover 5,400 kilometres. This was almost achieved. In the end, 5,027 kilometres were recorded.

However, the A424 was in use for a total of 30 hours during the test. There were only minimal interruptions due to a flat tyre, a turbo problem, an oil or water leak and an electrical problem. The main focus of the test was on reliability and set-up. Alpine also wanted to increase understanding of the Michelin tyres. Motorland Aragón was chosen as the test track because it has a long straight and therefore achieves top speeds that are comparable to the track at Le Mans.

"We wanted to carry out this first endurance session for the A424 in conditions that were as close as possible to those of a race. We simulated a whole range of race sequences, including start, safety car and FCY, which allowed everyone - drivers, mechanics and engineers - to familiarise themselves with the operating modes," said Philippe Sinault (Alpine Endurance Team Manager). "This type of test session is obviously crucial for the car and all the team members who have to find their feet. We are definitely entering the phase of active learning. We know that there is still a lot to learn when we come to Qatar at the end of February. But we are doing everything we can to be as well prepared as possible."

The Alpine is powered by a 3.4L V6 turbo based on a power unit from Mecachrome. The power output is the usual 500 kW for the class. As in all LMDh, a standard hybrid system from Bosch is also installed in the Alpine. Alpine's chassis partner is Oreca. As is well known, the Acura LMDh is also based on the Oreca chassis.

At the end of the year, the Alpine A424 must also be homologated by the regulators. This is not only done by the FIA, but also by the American IMSA series, which is in charge of the LMDh. This process has now begun. A second example is currently undergoing official IMSA testing in the Windshear wind tunnel in North Carolina. The Alpine's race debut is scheduled for next March, when the FIA WEC kicks off the 2024 season in Qatar.